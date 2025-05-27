Summer is well and truly on its way and, for me, there’s nothing that marks the start of a new season better than a fresh manicure. And while the best thing about this year’s biggest nail trends is that there’s always a chance to try something unexpected (pistachio green nails anyone?) there’s something appealing about a more pared-back manicure that will look good with everything. Case in point: glossy pink nails.

Whether worn soft and sheer or bold and bright, pink is one of the most popular nail polish shades of all time because it’s so incredibly versatile. And when paired with the ultra-glossy finish that we’re seeing dominate for summer 2025, its appeal is undeniable. Whether you like a minimalist manicure or something a little more vibrant, ahead we’re exploring exactly why the glossy pink manicure looks good on absolutely everyone.

What are glossy pink nails?

Unlike butter yellow or CC cream nails , glossy pink nails require very little explanation—they’re exactly what they sound like. And as there isn’t just one unique shade of pink, this manicure looks just as chic in milky baby pinks and sheer blush tones as it does in bold bubblegum or hot coral. “It completely depends on the kind of look that you want, whether that’s a barely-there pink or bright and bold,” says digital creator and certified nail artist Aamirah Essof . “I personally love a ballet pink on my nails.”

The thing that unites every hue for this look though? That signature sheen, created with an ultra-glossy top coat that should be so reflective that you could re-apply your lipstick by looking at it. “To achieve that ultra-glossy salon finish at home without gels, I always recommend starting with a smooth nail base,” says pro nail artist and OPI nail expert Jessica White . She recommends buffing nails first before applying a protective base layer and two thin coats of your chosen pink before a glassy top coat like OPI’s Infinite Shine Top Coat (£18). “For an extra boost, finish with a drop of cuticle around the nail to make everything look polished.

How to choose the best pink shade for you

Ultimately, when you’re picking a nail colour in the salon or at home, the shade that you settle on should really be because it sparks joy—we’re not here for colour regulations. However, White agrees that skin tone can play a part in choosing a shade that’s going to be flattering for you. “Fair skin tends to suit cooler pinks, medium or olive tones look beautiful in warmer pinks and deep skin tones work really well with bold, vibrant pinks,” she explains.

Essof also shared a brilliant tip about matching your pink polish to the colour of your nail plate: “It’s the naturally pink part of your nail so that way I know it will complement my skin tone."

And skin tone aside, it’s also worth considering where you’ll be wearing your glossy pink manicure. Lighter, more sheer pinks will work well for a simple and polished everyday manicure while neon hues or chrome finishes might suit a summer holiday or special occasion.

Glossy pink nail inspiration

There are so many ways to wear the glossy pink nail trend—clean and polished with short nails and a sheer polish, almond-shaped with a pink chrome finish, or a more playful take with glossy pink French tips or a blush shimmer. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite glossy pink manicures to inspire you.

1. Ombré Blush

2. Ballerina French

3. Pink Jelly

4. Fuchsia Pop

5. Sheer Glow

Pink Glaze

6. Two Tone

How to recreate glossy pink nails at home

Once you’ve nailed the exact shade of pink that you want, just add a glass-like top coat and you can achieve the glossy pink manicure at home in just a couple of coats. Here are our pick of some of the best.