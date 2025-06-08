Strawberry Jell-O Nails Are the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your Clean Girl Manicure For Summer
So juicy
There’s been no shortage of incredible 2025 nail trends so far, but it’s clear that the most dominating aesthetic of the year is the clean girl manicure. Sure, some of us will always love bright hues and eclectic detailing, but it’s ethereally shiny soap nails, soft sweet pea pastels, and Megan Markle’s quietly luxurious Montecito manicure that have been dominating the most-requested styles in salons. However, now that summer is on its way, there’s no denying that there’s a thirst for colourful nails returning. And while it's pared-back butter yellows and pistachio greens that have proven popular so far, pink is having a moment. Enter: strawberry Jell-O nails.
Shiny, sheer and with an unexpected jelly-like finish, this is summer 2025’s interpretation of the classic glossy pink manicure. It walks the line between that fresh, clean colour palette that’s so big right now, but that thick, glossy top coat adds a playful edge. It makes the finished nails look so juicy that you’ll want to take a bite out of them.
What are strawberry Jell-o nails?
“Sheer pinks are so in right now because they are a natural 'barely there' vibe that can complement any outfit and occasion,” explains Ella Williams, nail artist and founder of Studio Snoh Nail Academy. The difference between the timeless style and strawberry Jell-O nails, though, is the finish.
“There are a few ways to achieve this look in a salon, but I’d combine a pink gel with a clear base coat to create that jelly look,” says Ella. “Gelcare Rose Water (£14) is a gel polish that will give you that strawberry jelly aesthetic immediately, or The Gel Bottle's Sheers & Shimmers BIAB Collection allows nail techs to create natural strawberry jell-o nails in salons.”
How to choose the best strawberry Jell-o shade for you
The key to this look is that sheer, jelly-like wash of strawberry pink—but are all shades created equal according to experts? “It’s always really important to cater your polish shade to your skin tone,” explains Ella. “A slightly deeper pink would work well on darker skin tones, and a more cool-toned pink would complement a fairer skin tone.” Most importantly, though, Ella points out that the key to this look is to pick a neutral pink that complements your natural nail bed colour, rather than anything too bright and bold.
Strawberry Jell-o nail inspiration
1. Angel Delight
2. Pink Gloss
3. Strawberry Glow
4. Fresh Jelly
5. Rose Pop
6. Sheer Shine
How to recreate strawberry Jell-o nails at home
If you haven’t got a nail appointment lined up, then, luckily, strawberry Jell-O nails can be recreated easily at home. Ella rates the Manucurist’s Active Glow collection for its range of sheer “jelly-like” colours and OPI Bare My Soul for deeper skin tones in particular.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
