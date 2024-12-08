Take it from me, *this* is the simple nail colour swap to make to give your manicure a chic winter spin

I can’t be alone in noticing, that this season, the trending winter nail colours are seriously excelling themselves. From deep plum hues to burgundy cabernet nails and navy tones, rich, elegant and expensive-looking shades are having a moment, and they’re all vying for top spot as the chicest cosy season manicure. While all this season's best nail colours are a great choice for your next nail appointment, if you’re wondering which shade is the ultimate winter mani colour, allow me to enlighten you. You’ve probably spotted it on everyone's nails (including on some of the best celebrity manicures ) already this season. Yes, it’s brown nail looks that are proving the chicest of them all for winter 2024.

The great thing about brown nails is that they come in so many different iterations, from dark chocolate hues to milky brown shades and even bronze-brown shimmers, perfect for those who want an elevated take on a sparkly Christmas mani. What they all have in common, however, is that brown nail looks also feel incredibly wearable, appealing to both nail trend obsessives and those who prefer to keep it more classic with timeless (arguably boring) manicure shades.

If you want proof of their appeal, allow me to show you some of my favourite brown nail looks. From statement chocolate-toned nail art to classic block-colour designs, I’ve found them all and pulled them into one handy guide for you. Keep scrolling for the best brown nail looks perfect for saving for your next nail appointment…

Shop the best brown nail polishes

The best brown nail inspiration

1. Cinnamon Girl Nails

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

When it comes to viral manicures, there’s no celebrity with more under her belt than Hailey Bieber, so I predict you’re going to be seeing her latest cinnamon girl mani on everyone in the coming months. Combining a sheer brown tone with a cat eye top coat, it’s a look that’s perfect for wearing now and into the new year.

2. Rose Brown Nails

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Another chic brown celebrity manicure, Selena Gomez’s rose brown nails sit between a soft purple tone and a cosy brown. Perfect for a more glam take on brown nails.

3. Glass Brown Nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

I’m so obsessed with this super shiny brown manicure that I’ve already written a whole article on how to achieve the glass brown nails look.

4. Latte Glaze Nails

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

I already told you she was the queen of nail trends, so I’m sure you’re not surprised to find another Hailey Beiber manicure on this list. Her latte glaze nails, created by nail artist Zola Gangorist, offer an autumnal twist on the now classic look.

5. Bambi Nails

A post shared by Alison • nailsbyalsn (@nailsbyalsn) A photo posted by on

If you need a break from all the festive manicures, this Bambi set taps into the winter mood without any glitter or sparkle. Rather than polish, use an eyeshadow like nail artist Alison to create a smooth, fur-effect finish.

6. Chestnut Nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

The great thing about brown nails is they can stretch across many different tones and undertones. For a cosy take on the trend, this chestnut brown polish feels warm and comforting.

7. Brown Velvet Nails

A post shared by Vivian Marie Wong (@vivianmariewong) A photo posted by on

If you’re looking for an understated Christmas nail look, why not try this velvet brown set. To create the look, layer a velvet or shimmer finish with a sheer brown polish for a soft, textured appearance.

8. Milk Chocolate Nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

For milky brown nails that look good enough to eat, don’t forget to finish your polish with a high shine top coat for an ultra glossy, melted chocolate inspired look.

9. Cow Print Nails

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) A photo posted by on

Animal print manicures have been popping up throughout autumn and they’re still totally on trend now. For something a little different, I love this cow print set created by celebrity nail artist Bettina Goldstein which combines brown tones with classic white.

10. Chocolate tips

If you’re worried about a dark mani looking too heavy or overpowering, try this twist on the classic French manicure and switch your tips for a rich chocolate tone. The neutral pink shade will elongate your fingers while the chocolate tips give the look a modern update.

11. Cherry Chocolate Nails

A post shared by Kristin Kuyper 🤍 (@kuypernailart) A photo posted by on

Sitting between a dark brown and a burgundy tone, cherry chocolate nails tick off two trends in one incredibly chic look. Wear no matter your nail length or shape, this tone will look great on everything from neat short squares to almonds and coffin nails.