Stella McCartney has Re-Launched her Most Divisive Shoe Design After 10 Years

There was a time—not so long ago—when shoes weren’t simply shoes, but a game of how far we could push the concept. We tried it all: the sock boot, the heel-less heel (or “hoof,” if you really wanted to kill the romance), and the hairy loafer—yes, the ones that were furry on the inside. Each blurred the line between “fashionable” and “farcical,” yet each found its devoted fanbase, worn with conviction by those determined to prove their fashion credentials.

2015/16 street style stars and Kendall Jenner wear the Stella McCartney Elyse shoes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet amid this chaotic shoe era, one style stood out—not because it was absurd, but because it was actually wearable. Enter: the Stella McCartney Elyse. A statement-maker with a surprisingly practical streak, which was snapped up by street style stars and celebrities at a dizzying pace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner owned multiple pairs, as did Jessica Alba, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Olivia Palermo—the list reads like a mid-2010s Pinterest board. With their chunky platform brogue silhouette, exaggerated tread sole, and glossy finish (sometimes even studded with stars), the Elyse became the insider’s wink—an “if you know, you know” trophy from the Autumn/Winter 2014 runway.

Stella McCartney AW14 (Image credit: Stella McCartney)

But, why are we talking about them again? Because the Elyse is back—triumphantly—fronted by Amelia Gray in the new campaign. And in the same breath as the bandage dress, peplum top, and Converse renaissance, this throwback is primed for a second cultural peak.

Of course, this is no carbon copy of its predecessor. The original vegan “It” shoe has had a 2025 refresh worthy of Stella McCartney’s sustainability credentials. The snakeskin? Crafted from a mycelium base. The crocodile effect? Apple waste. The sleek grey and navy shades? Faux leather—right down to the glue, every element remains animal-free.

Amelia Gray in the Stella McCartney Elyse shoes campaign (Image credit: Stella McCartney)

And because the Elyse 2.0 is future-facing, let’s also agree our styling should be, too. No skinny jeans. No denim shorts with black tights. And absolutely no oversized T-shirts cinched with a belt. Even if you’re dusting off your old pair—which are still available online—it's time for a fresh take.

