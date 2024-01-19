As beauty editors, it’s our job to experiment with all kinds of nail trends. From playing with nail art to experimenting with different types of manicures—it’s a great perk that comes with the job. But despite having endless new products at our disposal, many beauty editors are actually creatures of habit. Although a lot of us like to experiment with different nail colours and techniques (like the Ukrainian Manicure), just like you, we have that one signature nail polish shade that we keep coming back to.

Winning over (often cynical) beauty editors is no easy feat so I’m always intrigued to ask industry friends what polish has them hooked on it. With true classics like OPI’s Bubble Bath and Chanel's Rouge Noir to newer brands like The Gel Bottle, if you’re on the hunt for a new signature shade, you’ll find something to love (or fall back in love with) in this expert-approved list.

1. OPI Bubble Bath

"There was a time when I wouldn't have ever opted for a barely-there nude or neutral, but I really like an almond-tipped nail in a pale, understated pink like OPI Bubble Bath. Far from an under-the-radar nail colour, I know, but it's a classic for a reason. It goes with every outfit and means my nails still feel 'done' even if they aren't painted with a more eye-catching colour or nail art design. As well as being available in-salon, it comes in regular OPI polish including the Nail Strengthener formula. It's my go-to pedicure colour, too." — Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor

2. Chanel Rouge Noir

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

"For most of my adult life I have worn milky-nude nails only. I have adored Essie Ballet Slippers and CND's Bouquet for as long as I can remember, and for the most part, only those polishes have touched my nails. However, last year something inside of me wanted to revisit an old classic—Chanel Rouge Noir. The deep, red-brown shade goes with everything and makes every outfit look expensive (providing it doesn't chip, of course). Sadly though, I'm rubbish at painting my own nails at home and polish is prone to chipping on my hands, so it's not all that convenient for me to not have a gel manicure. Because Chanel don't make gel polishes (I wish they did), I've resorted to getting my nail techs to custom mix gel polishes for me to mimic the colour of Rouge Noir, and I've now got it spot on." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, Marie Claire

Chanel Rouge Noir Nail Polish £29 at Harrods

3. CND Bouquet

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

"I’m yet to find a not too pinky pink shade more perfect than CND Bouquet. Trust me, I’ve tried. They all come up either too pink or too beige, but Bouquet is my ideal shade; suiting my skin tone well. Since I'm a trained nail tech, I like to use the gel version of the shade, but I do have the standard nail polish version. With two coats and a high-shine top coat, it does just as wonderful a job. I like to wear this shade both on its own and as a base for nail art." — Tori Crowther, Freelance Health and Beauty Journalist

4. Nails Inc. in Kensington High Street

(Image credit: Jacqueline Kilikita)

"Nails Inc. Kensington High Street is my most complimented nail colour; the deep, red wine shade surpasses all seasons and turns into a pretty raspberry shade in sunlight. I prefer to keep my nails short and square but, somehow, this always makes them look elegant. The best thing about this polish is the wide brush, which captures more or less the entire nail in a single swipe, making light work of painting at home." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director at Refinery29

5. The Gel Bottle in Blue Steel

(Image credit: Vanese Maddix)

"Blue Steel by The Gel Bottle certainly needs no introduction. The super vibrant electric blue polish caught my eye during a nail appointment and I knew instantly that I had to go for it. My signature make-up look is either a blue eyeliner or mascara and I knew having the nails to match would be unique and eye catching. I’ve reached for this shade on a number of occasions and always get complimented on it. Whether the sun is shining or it’s a dreary-looking day, blue nails are enough to brighten up anyone’s day." — Vanese Maddix, Freelance Beauty Editor.

Gels are only for professionals so take this as inspo to your nail tech for your next mani. If you want to give it a go at home though, try Peacci Electric Blue.

6. OPI in iViva OPIi!

(Image credit: Becky Fearn)

"I've always struggled to find my perfect red. True, slightly deeper reds have just never worked with my fair skin tone, whereas brighter, orange-hued colours have been better picks. This sits slightly with the latter; it's ultra-vibrant and glossy and just suits me so well (if I do say so myself). It's my one true red and I'll never look back." — Becky Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor

7. The Gel Bottle in Brunette

(Image credit: Grace Day)

"I’ve never really considered myself to be particularly loyal to any nail polish shades, preferring to switch it up each time. However recently I’ve found myself requesting The Gel Bottle’s Brunette in almost all of my nail art designs. It’s the perfect milky chocolate brown, and pairs so well with literally any other colour. So far, my favourite combinations have been a pale baby blue and a classic true red. It also looked incredible with a purple-toned chrome finish." — Grace Day, Freelance Beauty Editor

Gels are only for professionals so take this as inspo to your nail tech for your next mani. If you want to give it a go at home though, try the same shade in the brand's nail polish brand Peacci.