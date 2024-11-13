Every cool girl I follow is wearing cabernet nails right now—and I'm convinced it's the perfect mani shade

The coolest autumn manicure trend on the block combines two of my favourite things: nail polish and wine. Cabernet nails are the ultimate go-to, simple trend to opt for this Autumn. Yes, I am seeing every cool girl I know wear this one autumnal nail shade on their manicures right now—and I'm totally sold.

While burgundies and browns are certainly the colours of the season when it comes to fashion, it's safe to say they also make for the perfect signature nail polish shades, too. So what exactly are cabernet nails? Well, they nail that perfect deep, red-brown shade that looks strikingly similar to – you guessed it – a glass of cabernet. And cabernet nails embody all of the same goodness as a glass of deep red wine—they're rich, luxe and perfect for autumn.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Cabernet nails truly suit everyone; the colour works on every skin tone and without the need for any complicated nail art (although this colour complements more advanced styles, too), it is a super-easy trend to get involved with from home.

All you need to do is find the right nail polish colour. There are a ton of burgundy, wine-like shades around, but I'd advise keeping an eye out for those that have more of a deep, purple tone, rather than simply dark red polishes, as these tones are a little more wine-like. I love the options below by Sephora and Chanel.

Cabernet nails inspiration

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Taking the trend literally, Kylie Jenner combines her evening glass of red with a matching mani.

A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon) A photo posted by on

Something that's non-negotiable with this trend? Having a hi-shine finish, of course.

A post shared by 𝐁𝐈𝐁𝐈 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐘 (@bibibredy) A photo posted by on

If you don't fancy burgundy all over the nail, there are so many lovely nail art options.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

If you're struggling to know which shade of deep red/brown is best, think about the colour of a cherry, which is ideal.

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

Simple gold dots atop your cabernet mani is a gorgeous way to give it a festive twist as we head into November and December.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

These square tips show the colour works really with any nail length or shape.

A post shared by NAIL ARTIST | RUSSIAN MANICURE | EAST LONDON E14 (@nailsbytammy___) A photo posted by on

I love the slightly mystical, witchy vibe of these silver designs worn on top of the perfect cabernet shade.

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

Negative space hearts are the way to go if you want to add an edge to just one finger.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Shiny, luxe and clean: you can tell this is the work of understated nail art queen Harriet Westmoreland.

A post shared by Palma Nail Art (@palmanailart) A photo posted by on

A sharp square edge also complements the cabernet nail trend beautifully.