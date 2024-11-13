Every cool girl I follow is wearing cabernet nails right now—and I'm convinced it's the perfect mani shade
It's no doubt the colour of the season
The coolest autumn manicure trend on the block combines two of my favourite things: nail polish and wine. Cabernet nails are the ultimate go-to, simple trend to opt for this Autumn. Yes, I am seeing every cool girl I know wear this one autumnal nail shade on their manicures right now—and I'm totally sold.
While burgundies and browns are certainly the colours of the season when it comes to fashion, it's safe to say they also make for the perfect signature nail polish shades, too. So what exactly are cabernet nails? Well, they nail that perfect deep, red-brown shade that looks strikingly similar to – you guessed it – a glass of cabernet. And cabernet nails embody all of the same goodness as a glass of deep red wine—they're rich, luxe and perfect for autumn.
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
Cabernet nails truly suit everyone; the colour works on every skin tone and without the need for any complicated nail art (although this colour complements more advanced styles, too), it is a super-easy trend to get involved with from home.
All you need to do is find the right nail polish colour. There are a ton of burgundy, wine-like shades around, but I'd advise keeping an eye out for those that have more of a deep, purple tone, rather than simply dark red polishes, as these tones are a little more wine-like. I love the options below by Sephora and Chanel.
Cabernet nails inspiration
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
Taking the trend literally, Kylie Jenner combines her evening glass of red with a matching mani.
A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon)
A photo posted by on
Something that's non-negotiable with this trend? Having a hi-shine finish, of course.
A post shared by 𝐁𝐈𝐁𝐈 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐘 (@bibibredy)
A photo posted by on
If you don't fancy burgundy all over the nail, there are so many lovely nail art options.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
A photo posted by on
If you're struggling to know which shade of deep red/brown is best, think about the colour of a cherry, which is ideal.
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
A photo posted by on
Simple gold dots atop your cabernet mani is a gorgeous way to give it a festive twist as we head into November and December.
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
These square tips show the colour works really with any nail length or shape.
A post shared by NAIL ARTIST | RUSSIAN MANICURE | EAST LONDON E14 (@nailsbytammy___)
A photo posted by on
I love the slightly mystical, witchy vibe of these silver designs worn on top of the perfect cabernet shade.
A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails)
A photo posted by on
Negative space hearts are the way to go if you want to add an edge to just one finger.
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Shiny, luxe and clean: you can tell this is the work of understated nail art queen Harriet Westmoreland.
A post shared by Palma Nail Art (@palmanailart)
A photo posted by on
A sharp square edge also complements the cabernet nail trend beautifully.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
After a seriously effective Pilates workout you can do any time, anyplace, in ten minutes? 6 best to try today
Sometimes, less is more.
By Anna Bartter
-
I have oily skin that’s prone to breakouts, but this skin tint leaves my skin looking even, fresh *and* radiant
I use it every single day
By Mica Ricketts
-
I asked 4 skin experts to share the best night creams for oily skin to calm breakouts and balance oiliness
All while you’re snoozing
By Mica Ricketts
-
This trending nail colour is wearable, chic and ticks all of the autumn boxes—introducing, chestnut nails
And I'm about to show you how damn good it looks...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Stuck for autumnal French manicure inspiration? This simple look is all I want to wear right now
The simple switch up everyone is making right now
By Tori Crowther
-
The boring milky mani just got a serious upgrade—it's time to make way for lavender milk nails now
An unexpected twist on sheer nails
By Jazzria Harris
-
Suspecting a proposal? Take these 13 manicure ideas to your next salon appointment
We love a nail and ring pic
By Tori Crowther
-
Take it from me—this overlooked nail art trend delivers the chicest, most wearable autumn manicure
Zebras and tigers and snakes, oh my
By Jazzria Harris
-
This is one of the easiest yet chicest nail trends ever—here's how to do it at home
Plus, all the inspiration you need
By Tori Crowther
-
Autumn has arrived, and this goes-with-anything nail colour is already dominating
Ideal for when you can't make your mind up
By Jazzria Harris
-
Rosewater nails may just be the chicest manicure trend I've ever seen—yes, you *will* receive compliments
Sheer perfection
By Jazzria Harris