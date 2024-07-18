These 15 holiday nail designs are so chic and uplifting—I can't stop staring

While I'm a huge fan of a classic, clea- girl manicure, I’m of the opinion that there’s a time and a place for it, and it's definitely not my idea of a holiday nail design. For me, holiday nail trends for 2024 are the antithesis of what we've lovingly dubbed the 'boring' manicure, instead being about embracing bright summer nail colours and bold nail art. Great holiday nails are playful but never compromise on chicness, in many cases offering a subtle summer-approved twist on simple styles.

Thankfully, for this summer's nail trends, it seems holiday nails have really taken off, and there really is a trend to suit all tastes. Just this week, my FYP was awash with everything from pretty ocean-themed nails to sleek seashell shapes and fun tropical designs, all perfect for saving to your holiday nail Pinterest board.

With that in mind, I thought why not pull together the best holiday nail trends I can find, so you can save time scrolling and jump straight to the inspiration? While, personally, I’m a huge fan of the seashell nails that have been cropping up everywhere this summer, it definitely doesn't stop there. From Hailey Bieber’s latest farmers-market themed mani (perfect for any euro summer trips) to a sunshine hued twist on french tips courtesy of Mateja Novakovic (our favourite nail artist for a chic, simple look), I've scouted them all.

So, what are you waiting for, don’t leave your holiday beauty prep to the last minute and get that nail appointment booked stat.

The best holiday nail art inspiration

1. Seashell nails

If you want a holiday manicure that’s totally on trend right now, it doesn’t get better than a 3D seashell set. These are cropping up all over my feed in both neutral tones and brighter iterations so you can tailor the look to suit your taste. The key to this look is the 3D gel, which is built up to create a textured seashell shape, so check your nail tech offers the service before booking in to avoid any disappointment.

2. Evil eyes

In Greek culture, evil eyes are believed to curse anyone who is envious of you, so they’re sure to be working overtime if anyone sees you sporting this cute evil eye themed mani. The great thing about this look is it’s super easy to recreate at home using a dotting tool, so get creative and try it for yourself.

3. Farmers market mani

Hailey Beiber’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, took to instagram to show off Hailey Bieber’s latest farmers-market-themed mani earlier this month, so you can guarantee it's going to be a huge trend this summer. This ultra-cute fruity set gives a similar vibe, however I love the added detail of french tips for a more polished finish.

4. Micro-dot florals

These tiny flower designs by Mateja Novakovic are super simple to recreate at home using a cocktail stick or dotting tool. While the bright polish make them perfect for warm weather, the neutral bases also makes them the ultimate low-maintenance holiday manicure.

5. Tropical sunset

Channel the tropical sky you’ll undoubtedly soon be sipping cocktails under with this sunset-inspired mani. While these tones work perfectly together you can use any shades inspired by the summer sky so don’t be afraid to mix it up and try different tones too.

6. Santorini blues

For a Grecian twist on the classic french manicure, these mediterranean tile inspired tips are incredibly chic. Combining traditional blue and white tones with subtle flecks of gold, they feel fun yet elegant in equal measure.

7. Neon greens

While this manicure look isn't anything groundbreaking in terms of design (it's just an all-over colour, after all), this particular shade of neon green is screaming holiday nails. It provides the sort of colour pop that are sure to win you heaps of compliments.

8. Hibiscus blooms

Heading to Hawaii or simply want to channel the island vibes? This hibiscus-themed nail art is a no brainer. While it looks great on nail artist Vivian’s stiletto shape, I can also imagine a smaller version of these looking great on neat square shapes and almonds too.

9. Pearly points

While this pearl manicure may be part of Canadian brand Gelcare’s bridal capsule collection, I think it makes the perfect holiday mani hue as well. Inspired by under-the-sea pearls, it’s giving mermaid in the best way possible.

10. Juicy fruits

Accent nails are forever on trend and they’re a great way to introduce nail art into your look without having to sit for hours in the salon. This orange set packs a punch, while the coordinating block-coloured nails hold their own thanks to the bright hue.

11. Ocean waves

While I love seeing incredible nail art on other people, when it comes to my own nails I love a more understated look, albeit while still embracing summer's best manicure shades and trends. This ocean marble manicure is right up my street, offering the holiday feel without feeling too heavily themed.

12. Pastel starfish

These nails are the epitome of all things girly and I’m here for it. The barbie-pink polish, the cute starfish and the underwater effect—it’s all just magnificent.

13. Aperol orange

A manicure inspired by the most iconic summer drink? Sign me up. These orange-hued nails sure pack a punch, but imagine them worn with a simple white dress and sandals with a coordinating cocktail in hand—perfection!

14. Bright tips

While most of the looks on this list have been loud and proud, there’s still a place for more understated nail art this summer. Nail artist Mateja Novakovic’s yellow micro tips provide the perfect inspiration if you want a more subtle summer nail look while still tapping into the mood of the season.

15. Amalfi calling

There's no better way to describe these nails than as a literal work of art. The tile print, the mini lemons and the postcard-perfect thumb design—they've all got me dreaming of a trip to the Amalfi Coast.