Every beauty editor I know is obsessed with the naked manicure—it's clean, precise and *expensive-looking*

Every beauty editor I know wants a variation of these three things when it comes to their manis: super clean, precise, and minimalist. While I love colour as much as the next person, when you're writing and trying the latest trends, sometimes you just want something that feels super fresh and neutral. Enter the naked manicure, which has been making the rounds on the fingernails of all the chicest women I know.

Georgia Rae of Rae London Nails creates the dreamiest naked manicure I've seen, and so I called her up for her take on the trend. "This style of manicure is so timeless and elegant," Rae explains. "There’s been a shift towards embracing and enhancing your natural beauty; people are opting for skin tints over full coverage foundation, and the same applies to nails."

"My clients want to look as though they have naturally perfect nails now, opting for a super groomed but not overly done look," she adds. "Also, people are going for ‘high maintenance to be low maintenance’ treatments and having a manicurist do a milky, minimalist mani for you or even doing it yourself at home falls into this bracket. You can often go longer between manicures as you don’t notice the grow out as much so it’s a win-win."

What is the naked manicure

"The Naked Manicure is your natural nails but better," she explains. "Clean cuticles, neatly shaped nails with a glossy wash of colour for an effortlessly groomed look."

How is the naked manicure achieved?

In order to achieve this look, the manicurist stresses that your nails need to be in good condition, so make sure you focus on your nail health. "Keep them hydrated with cuticle oil, and if you're getting your nails done regularly, make sure you're going to a manicurist that cares about the health of your natural nail and removing nail enhancements correctly," Rae advises.

"The naked manicure is meant to look like your nails but better, so finding a sheer nude shade that blurs any imperfections but also compliments your skin tone is key," the manicurist continues. "Your cuticles need to be tidied, and your nails need to be filed into a shape that suits your hand, followed by a thin application of your chosen shade." She also recommends finding a nail shape that suits you: "This is often an overlooked step but is essential to achieving the desired result."

And don't forget the all-important top coat, you need something ultra-glossy to give that plump and juicy effect.

If you're tackling your nails at home, Rae recommends a good curved cuticle tool and cuticle nipper to lift away any dead skin, although she adds that minimal use of the tools should be needed if your cuticles are hydrated enough.

Georgia Rae's favourite products for the naked manicure

