The Skirt-Over-Trousers Trend is Finally Foolproof Thanks to These Genius Hybrid Designs

We’ve all seen her. The effortless cool girl who somehow makes a trainer-ballet-flat hybrid, an enveloping parka and the skirt-over-trousers trend work—often all at once. She’s usually found reading in the park, sipping a flat white, or swanning through East London, vintage tote poised for a serendipitous archival find.

If you’ve ever envied her seemingly instinctive style, here’s some good news: the trickiest trend in her repertoire—a skirt styled over trousers—has just been rendered foolproof. So expect to start spotting it everywhere.

(Image credit: Alaïa)

The credit goes to Alaïa. The house that gave us caged ballet flats and extra slim shoulder bags has sparked another fashion moment, sending two-in-one trouser-skirts down the Winter/Spring 2025 runway.

Sheer pastel blues, pinks and yellows gave the silhouette a softened polish, while dark-wash denim added a tougher, utilitarian edge—proof that the look works across the style spectrum. And now it's a piece many of us are coveting, with different iterations removing all the guesswork from the tricky layered look—skirt lengths, colour pairings and fabric choices, included.

Yet, whether we'll call it the "trirt" or the "skrouser" is still up for major debate. Paloma Wool has dialled up the sophistication, reimagining the look with tailored precision, while Massimo Dutti has stuck to a lightweight silk, and Toteme takes us to the office with a classic black trouser and mini skirt combination that will work within even the most formal of environments. Equal parts effortless and avant-garde, indeed.

Shop two-in-one trouser skirts