I've Never Left The House Without Mascara—Since Having The Korean Lash Lift I Haven't Worn Any

Here's what you need to know about my lashes: they are incredibly fair and poker straight. Without mascara, I look like a mole. The fact that I am incredibly short-sighted only adds to the picture. Forget the facial sunscreen, Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High would be my desert island beauty product.

My lashes have been like this forever, so when it comes to mascaras and lashes, I'm quite the connoisseur. I've nailed my curling technique, I know all the lash lengthening hacks, and as a beauty editor, I've had my fair share of lash lifts—the LVL has always been a personal favourite. These lengthening and curling treatments are the ideal choice for those with lashes like mine.

Whilst the treatment itself doesn't cause damage, getting it done regularly can make your lashes weaker. Which is why when I heard about Blink Brow Bar's new gentle Korean Lash Lift, I was very keen to give it a whirl.

What is a Korean Lash Lift?

The Korean Lash Lift is a method that uses a cysteamine-based formula, which isn't as punchy as a classic lash lift that uses a thioglycolate system. There is less chance of overprocessing with the Korean lift.

Due to its gentle nature, the amino acid and keratin-rich formula can be applied to the entire lash, including the tips. As a result, you actually get a more natural look. Where your traditional lash lift has a slight kink where a curl is put in, the technique of the Korean Lash Lift allows for a more rounded and smooth look.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

How does the Korean Lash Lift work?

Much like the classic lash lift, a formula is applied to your lashes, which breaks the bonds in the hair and makes it malleable.

In the original treatment, only one shield is used, but in this newer format a flat silicone shield is used to relax the lashes first, and then a Korean shield to curl and create the desired shape.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

Who is the ideal Korean Lash Lift client?

Anyone with sensitive skin or fine lashes will really benefit from this more gentle approach. If you, like me, have really straight and fine lashes and rely on lash lifts regularly to give you the length and definition you crave, you will love this softer approach, which gives a better curl and lasts longer.

Before and after a Korean Lash Lift

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

How long does a Korean Lash Lift take?

The treatment takes an hour, but you should allow an extra 10 minutes if you are adding on a tint at the end.

How long does a Korean Lash Lift last?

Head of Treatments and VIP at Blink Brow Bar, Jaimineey Patel, says that the Korean Lash Lift lasts longer because of the natural-looking curl. "A lash lift will last differently for each person, because it's all based on your own hair's growth," she says. "We say the Signature Lash Lift lasts between six and eight weeks, but the Korean Lash Lift lasts longer, because there is no kink, so as the hair grows, it continues to grow out naturally."

Korean Lash Lift aftercare

Patel told me not to use mascara for 48 hours after the treatment. At any other time, if I were told I couldn't wear mascara for two days I'd cry. But straight after the treatment my lashes looked the best they had in years. I couldn't believe how natural the curl looked. To be clear, the Korean Lash Lift makes it look like you've used one of the best lengthening mascaras. If you like volume and drama, you'll want to add that with a mascara.

To give my lashes an extra boost of nourishment, Patel suggested I use a nourishing lash serum to strengthen. Blink's new Lash Boost is a peptide-rich serum that does just that, plus it encourages growth. She recommended I use it every evening before bed.

Nourishing lash serums

Nouveau Lashes Lash & Brow Conditioning Serum £16.95 at Amazon Multi-vitamin formula, enriched with antioxidants that nourishes and protects the lash. No7 Lash & Brow Perfector £9.95 at Boots This clear mascara conditions the lashes and highlights the natural lash look. Clarins SOS Lashes Serum Mascara £29 at Sephora With a slight tint, this mascara adds volume whilst also being super caring.

How much does a Korean Lash Lift cost?

Blink's Signature Lash Lift costs £80, whereas the Korean Lash Lift is slightly more expensive at £95. However, £15 doesn't seem like a stretch when you consider the gentler approach, more natural look and longer-lasting results. Adding a tint to the treatment, like I did, will cost you £115.

Book your appointment here.