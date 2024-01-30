These lash lengthening hacks make my somewhat average eyelashes look anything but

I’ve spent my entire life searching for the products and techniques to make my eyelashes look longer (including road testing the best lengthening mascaras), and I’ve finally found the best lash-lengthening hacks to do just that.

Here’s the thing - my natural lashes are neither too short nor extremely long, they’re pretty light in colour and have only the slightest curl. So while they might not look like much when left untouched, with the right products and techniques, they can look pretty darn great - and I’m convinced the same is true for just about everybody.

In short: these hacks aren’t for people who already have amazing lashes, it’s for those of us that just want to make our average lashes look exceptional.

When it comes to maximising the impact of your lashes, the quality of the products used really matters. According to the experts, the great-lash formula is simple. It comes down to using a brilliant lash serum, eyelash curlers and a really decent mascara - and after 29 years of searching, I think I’ve found my perfect trio.

As a shopping editor who's more than a little obsessed with make-up, I try new beauty products on an almost daily basis, so I’ve come across some brilliant lash formulas to share with you. From waterproof mascaras to lash serums that actually work. Below are my top lash-related product picks, alongside expert-approved lash lengthening tips to get the most out of them.

The best lash lengthening hacks: A shopping editor’s top product picks

1. Glow For It Lash Serum

Introducing a high-quality serum into my lash routine was a complete game changer. While I’ve tried a number of lash serums in my time, the Glow For It serum has provided hands down the best results.

Lash serums have had a bit of a bad rap recently, and that’s down to an ingredient called prostaglandin analogues (PGAs), which can cause eye sensitivity or the skin on the eyelids to darken. Glow For It’s serum contains no PGAs, instead using natural ingredients, which provide vitamins and nutrients to stimulate the hair follicle and promote growth.

So how quickly did I see a difference in my lashes? I will say this of eyelash serums - you have to use them consistently for at least a few weeks before you start seeing results. I’ve been using Glow For It for the last 8 weeks and noticed a real difference around week five. My lashes are now thicker, more densely populated and of course much, much longer.

More lash serums tried and loved by our Beauty Editors:

2. Shiseido eyelash curler

Although they can look a little intimidating if you’ve never used them before, eyelash curlers can massively enhance the appearance of your lashes. I’d even go as far as saying that no matter how great my mascara is, my lashes just won’t look lengthened and lifted without a good curl first.

While it may be tempting to curl your lashes after you’ve already applied mascara, there’s a crucial order to the lash-curling process. Beautician and make-up artist at Blush + Blow , Christina Trandafir names curling your lashes after applying mascara as one of the most common lash mistakes people can make. This is because it can tug at your lashes, causing breakage, which will definitely not help with your lash-lengthening goals.

I’ve used and loved the Shiseido eyelash curlers for years - they’re the crucial first step in my lash routine, and I always notice a difference when I haven’t used them.

What makes them so effective? The curved shape allows me to get super close to my lash line, so I can get a really great lift from the base. Aside from the all-important shape, the ergonomic handles make it easy to hold and use, and the insert isn’t too spongy - it’s firm enough to properly crimp my lashes, resulting in a long-lasting hold. I curl my lashes as close to the lash line as is comfortable and follow up immediately with my mascara to lock in the lifted shape.

As the Shiseido eyelash curlers are pretty much the only ones I’ve ever gotten on with, they’ll be the only product I’m recommending in this category. Yep - they’re that good.

3. ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara

Now, onto the final step in the great-lash trifecta: mascara. Blush + Blow’s Trandafir recommends using a waterproof mascara for optimum hold and definition, she states: “waterproof mascaras tend to hold curls better than regular formulas and significantly reduce the likelihood of smudging, giving a cleaner and more polished appearance”. But while they work wonders at holding a curl, waterproof formulas aren’t for everybody.

For me, mascara has to be both volumising and lengthening to really make my lashes pop. Weightless formulas work best as they won’t weigh down your recently-curled lashes, keeping them lifted and lengthened for longer. Beyond this, my biggest mascara pet peeve is a watery formula that takes a few weeks of use to thicken into the perfect consistency. I want my mascara to work immediately, thank you very much.

One mascara that ticks all the boxes for me is ILIA’s Limitless Lash mascara. The clue is in the name here really, but this mascara beautifully lengthens, volumises and separates lashes, and enhances the effects of my lash serum and curlers. The natural ingredient-rich formula nourishes my lashes and comes off easily with minimal scrubbing, so less damage is caused and my lashes can stay looking healthy, full and long.

I think the pictures above speak for themselves - thanks to these lash lengthening hacks and products, my lashes have never looked better.