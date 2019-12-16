What are LVL Lashes? Everything you need to know about this amazing lash treatment

You beauty routine is about to get a whole lot shorter

LVL Lashes stands for length, volume and lift. One of these words appears on pretty much every best mascara on the market. It’s very rare that all three will appear together, because that would be crazy. Imagine a product that could lengthen, volumise and lift at the same time?!

They might claim they can, but if it existed, everyone woman on the planet would use it. There may not be a mascara that can do all three, but there’s something called an LVL Lash Lift, or LVL Lashes as they are also known, that can quite literally do all three things.

Here’s everything you need to know about this brilliant, and we mean brilliant, lash lift treatment…

What are LVL Lashes?

The LVL Lash Lift by Nouveau Lashes is a treatment that combines both an eyelash perm and an eyelash tint treatment. The best thing about it is that it enhances what you already have.

How does the LVL Lash Lift work?

Your lashes are covered in a special serum that straightens them from the root, which rather than actually straightening gives them that super curled look. Your lashes are then tinted and, if you’re a little sparse, you might be offered some individual lash extensions as well.

What do you look like during an LVL Lash Lift?

This is what you look like… Don’t be put off.

How long does the LVL Lash Lift take?

Typically LVL Lash treatments last between 45 minutes to an hour and most of that time is spent waiting for things to develop– the serum, the dye. Your eyes are shut the entire time, so you might actually find yourself falling asleep. This is not uncommon.

Do LVL Lashes hurt?

They don’t hurt one bit. If at any point, you feel any irritation or itchiness, tell you therapist straight away.

How long do LVL lashes last?

If you take care of them properly, then LVL Lashes last up to 6-8 weeks.

LVL Lash Lift before and after:

If you don’t believe any of the above – surely you’ll believe our before and after shots.

These were taken as I was lying down on my sofa right before the treatment and then literally straight after. With no mascara on!

How do I look after LVL Lashes?

For 48 hours you’re not allowed to get the area wet. This is worth knowing, as washing your hair can be tricky. You’re also not allowed to apply mascara for the first two days, but honestly you won’t want or need to, because your lashes will have never looked better.

Following those initial days, you shouldn’t pull at your lashes. This might be seem obvious to most of you, but what they mean is not to tug on them when you’re removing eye make-up. Rather than dragging a cotton pad along your lashes, press it onto the eye and hold for 10 seconds. It will keep your lashes looking better for longer.

Will an LVL Lash Lift damage my natural lashes?

Nope, because Nouveau Lashes products have been developed to be kind to your lashes.

Where can I get an LVL Lash Lift?

If you pop onto the Nouveau Lashes website, it’ll tell you where your nearest salon is. BUT, if you really want to chill out and fall asleep during your treatment, then pop onto the Blow Ltd app and the therapist will come to your home. We cannot recommend this enough. Their therapists are really gentle, funny and will give you a hand massage while you’re waiting for the dye to do its work.

How much do LVL Lashes cost?

LVL Lash Lift by Nouveau Lashes for Blow Ltd, £60

If you’re sat there thinking that you actually prefer the natural lash look, well that’s the beauty of the treatment it accentuates what you’ve already got. If you want to amp it up, then a slick of dramatic mascara and the best eyeliner will define eyes beautifully.

The results really are amazing. So amazing, that you’ll wonder how on earth you ever lived without this treatment.

What are you waiting for?