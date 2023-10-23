As a beauty editor I road test countless mascaras for a living and this is the only one I have ever bought on repeat
The best I've ever used
I am very particular about mascara, because I am very particular about how my lashes should look. I'm not interested in the false lash effect and I don't need drama. What I want is the natural look, but oh-so-much more. I have extremely fair hair on my eyes, so without mascara I look like a mole above ground. Which has meant my years as a beauty editor has largely been spent in search of the very best mascara to help me achieve this. And a couple of years ago, I found it. I haven't looked back. Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High is my ride-or-die mascara.
Don't get me wrong there is absolutely a time and a place for a mascara that creates that va-va-voom. As we approach party season, I know that I'll want something that can create exactly that. A mascara that will perfectly compliment my go-to shimmery eyeshadow. (Incidentally, have you seen the new Rabanne Highly Pigmented Mini Eyeshadow Palettes? Spectacular.)
But for my everyday make-up, it's the elevated natural look for me. And for me, nothing does that that better than Sky High.
And I'm not alone, it has amassed a whopping 367.7M views on TikTok. In fact, TikTok was where the mascara first found devoted fans. It was already trending on the social media platform ahead of its UK launch.
So why is it so great? Well first of all, it doesn't cost a lot. It's £11.99, which I think is a perfectly reasonable amount to pay for a mascara. In fact, whenever people ask me for beauty recommendations I always tell them to save their money for other products and go for an affordable mascara. The beauty of Sky High is it's so often reduced, so you can almost always find it cheaper. Happy days.
Next up is the wand. It's a plastic and pointed comb head, which perfectly coats each individual hair in just the right amount of product - never too much, never too little. I
genuinely think it would be impossible for this mascara to clump. It's also tapered and flexible so you can get right into the inner corners, meaning no lash is left untouched. It lengthens beautifully - I was shocked to discover how long my lashes actually were - which is also down to the lengthening fibres in the formula. This is where the "my lashes, but better" effect comes into play. With one slick I am genuinely so happy, but if I feel like I need a bit extra it layers very well, with no risk of weighing down with extra product.
Another brilliant thing about Sky High is how easy it is to remove. I've read elsewhere that it's tricky to remove, but I've never had any problems. You don't need an oil cleanser, mine typically comes off with micellar water and a cream cleanser. I never wake up the next morning with any trace of the previous day's mascara under my eyes.
Such is the success of the mascara (arguably the best Maybelline mascara?!) it now comes in many other iterations - each one remaining true to its original powers. There's Cosmic Black - if you're after a really deep colour - Waterproof, Brownish Black and now there's even a tinted Primer - formulated with ceramides and vitamin B5 to care for your lashes.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She started her career on fashion desks across the industry - from The Telegraph to Brides - but found her calling in the Tatler beauty department. From there she moved to Instyle, before joining the Marie Claire digital team in 2018. She’s made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. Oh and she wears more jewellery than the Queen.
-
All the most stylish celebs can’t stop wearing this colour top-to-toe
Red alert, red alert
By Jazzria Harris
-
I'm a beauty editor who just had a baby and I'm making my return to retinol with this affordable and effective night cream
Taking it one day at a time
By Katie Thomas
-
Ever worked out your metabolic type? Top experts weigh in on whether learning yours could boost your health
Supported by science or better to skip?
By Abbi Henderson