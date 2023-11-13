Which mascara gives you the longest lashes? This beauty editor says these 11 do exactly that

If there’s one question beauty editors get asked often (and I mean very often) when it comes to make-up, it’s about the best mascara. In particular, which mascara can add impressive length to lashes giving the appearance of falsies without the faff. So today, we’ve diving into exactly that: the best lengthening mascaras.

Out of all the make-up products out there, mascara is arguably the most widely used, meaning people have a lot of opinions about them. Just like most beauty products, mascara is a very personal thing so what works for one person doesn't work for someone else. That said, as a beauty editor, I’ve tried hundreds of mascaras across years of product testing so I know what makes a good product—even if it’s not a personal favourite of mine.

Out of the dozens and dozens of lengthening mascaras out there, there are a bunch that stand out above the rest. So, if you’re looking for a new lengthening mascara to give your lashes new height, try these 11 first.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Best lengthening mascara 2023

1. Hourglass Extensions Unlocked Mascara

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Hourglass Extensions Unlocked Mascara Best all-rounder Today's Best Deals £30 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Dramatic finish + No smudging or flaking + Easy to remove Reasons to avoid - A bit more expensive

This one is my favourite mascara of all because it really does exactly as it promises: gives you lashes that look just like extensions. It’s a tubing formula meaning it coats each individual lash, stretching it to lengths you probably didn’t know was possible. This means it doesn’t smudge or budge but unlike waterproof formulas, it takes just warm water and a reusable cotton pad to remove. It’s definitely on the pricey side so might be one you want to wear on occasions rather than daily wear, but it’s well worth it.

2. Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Victoria Beckham Future Lash Mascara Best for a natural result Today's Best Deals £29 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Incredibly natural looking + Very easy to remove Reasons to avoid - Won't be dramatic enough for some

For those who like a really natural-looking lash, an almost barely-there look, this is the one. It delivers zero clumps like nothing I’ve never seen before, making lashes look lifted and lengthened. The brush is small and curved so you can catch every hair in a single swipe, coating each evenly. It also won’t smudge or flake off so that’s another bonus. If you like both length and lots of volume then you’ll like the brand’s newer Vast Lash formula a little better, which gives dramatic results. I'm a huge fan of both mascaras, which is why they're firmly on the list of the best Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

3. UKLash Lengthening Mascara

(Image credit: UKLash)

UKLash Lengthening Mascara Best for lash conditioning Today's Best Deals £8.40 at UKLash (was £12) Reasons to buy + Kind to lashes + Quality wand Reasons to avoid - Packaging isn't super luxe

This UKLash mascara has it all, it does what it promises in lengthening and defining lashes and is a great price. It also contains conditioning ingredients to help increase natural length and the health of lashes. It emphasises and gives lashes a real oomph whilst still looking natural. Honestly? I really can’t fault it. Want a hard-working lash combo? Pair this daily mascara with the UKLash Serum .

4. Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High

(Image credit: Maybelline )

A beauty editor favourite—and for good reason. Living up to its name, the wand grabs the lashes from root to tip stretching and lengthening. You’ll either love or hate the flexi wand (some find it hard to control) but to achieve length, it’s a great feature. The lightweight formula makes it ideal for sensitive eyes and it also doesn’t flake or smudge after a long day.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Best high street option Today's Best Deals £11.99 Reasons to buy + Good for sensitive eyes Reasons to avoid - Will love or hate flexible wand

5. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

(Image credit: Amazon)

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof buy Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Quite a wet formula

Hands down this is the best, most affordable mascara out there. It’ll give you a little more than just length, so if you want a subtle finish, this one won’t be for you. But if you love the lash drama, you won’t be able to get enough of it. The big tapered brush generously coats lashes in a single swipe. It won’t give you much curl, but it’ll add impressive length and definition. Oh and it's waterproof. Ideal.

6. Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara Best for catching every lash Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Defined, fanned-out lashes + Ultra black pigment Reasons to avoid - Brush stopper isn't great so have to wipe off excess at time

The clue is in the name with this one, other people will think you’re wearing falsies when in fact: “They're real!” That’s because it gives defined lashes with its ultra black pigment and lots of added length without a ton of dramatic volume. This means they look naturally long with just a sprinkling of help. The domed-tip means that you can get right into those outer lashes to really give a fanned out effect.

7. Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Sculpt Mascara

(Image credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Sculpt Mascara Best for separating lashes Today's Best Deals £26 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Good quality brush and tube Reasons to avoid - Can be a little clumpy at times so use sparingly at first

I’m always surprised how much I like this mascara as the wand isn't one that I typically go for. The bristles aren’t too densely packed, which I like to separate lashes easily and evenly. The packaging feels luxe and the stopper top works well so that you only get as much formula as you need. It’s a little spenny but one coat is plenty, so you don’t need to pack on the layers, meaning it lasts a little longer than other formulas.

8. L'Oreal Paris Pro XXL Lift Mascara

(Image credit: L'Oreal)