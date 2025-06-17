As a beauty editor I like to stay up to date on all the latest makeup trends, I must admit, I’m a complete sucker for a blush trend. Whether it's TikTok-approved looks, like sorbet blush or cold girl makeup, the arrival of new blush formulas and textures (hello highlighting blushers) or simply a single blusher's rise to cult status — I make it my business to know it all. So, when recently I saw a rise in matte makeup looks on the red carpet and social media, I knew there was one area in particular I had to get to the bottom of, the matte blush look, and in particular, how to achieve it.

Thankfully I had an army of makeup artists on speed dial (or at least at the end of an email) who were ready to answer all my questions. “A matte blush delivers that effortless “French-girl flush,” said Fizah Pasha, makeup artist and founder of Brulee Beauty , when I quizzed her on the trend, “It’s perfect for those clean girl, model-off-duty vibes, especially when paired with a neutral lip and fluffy brows.” And, Terry De Gunzburg, founder of By Terry agreed, “French women love matte blush,” she told me, “Creams or liquids are popular for the way they melt into skin but, with the right powder formula, you can achieve the classic Parisian look with even less effort.” So, just how do you apply matte blusher in 2025? My makeup artists have the answer…

How to apply matte blusher?

“The good thing about matte blush is that it’s super versatile,” says makeup artist and founder of Amplified Beauty , Shahna Smith, “You can use it to add warmth, define cheekbones or just bring your face to life without any shine or shimmer. I like to use a soft, fluffy brush and apply slightly higher on the cheeks to lift the face, almost like a soft contour,” she told me, “I also like to blend it across the bridge of the nose for that sun kissed effect!”

For Pasha, it’s all about “blending intention with technique. Use a soft angled brush, tap off the excess, and press the blush into the skin rather than sweeping it — this gives a smoother finish. Also, don’t be afraid to layer; matte doesn’t mean flat. It can still feel fresh and dynamic when paired with glowing skin underneath.”

And De Gunzburg’s top tip? “A key trick with matte blush is to ensure you are following up with a setting spray. This helps to fuse everything together, and add a flushed radiance so your matte blush never looks flat.”

So, now you know how to master matte blusher, you’re probably wondering which formulas are best to create your French-girl inspired flush. Well, as a self-proclaimed blush obsessive, I’ve done the hard work for you and put them to the test. These are the best matte blushes as chosen by a beauty editor…

The best matte blushes

1. NUDESTIX Stax All Over Color Blush Balm

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

NUDESTIX Stax All Over Color Blush Balm £22.50 at Cult Beauty For the comfort of a cream blush with a soft-matte finish, I’m a big fan of NUDESTIX. Both their Nudie’s Matte stick blushes and this, their Stax Blush Balm, offer a pigmented wash of colour that although matte doesn’t feel flat or heavy. Instead the creamy texture gives them an almost velvet finish which looks so pretty on the skin. While I’m a big fan of both the formulas, if I had to pick one, the Blush Balm comes out on top for a soft matte look as it’s slightly more fool-proof, blending seamlessly into the skin with an angled brush. Pros Hydrating creamy texture

Soft-matte finish

Affordable

2. Rare Beauty Soft Pink Matte Bouncy Blush

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush £26 at Sephora UK £26 at Space NK UK £41 at Amazon Described as a cream-to-powder formula, Rare Beauty’s Matte Bouncy Blush offers all the hydration and comfort of a cream yet with the flawless finish and lightness of a powder. It buffs onto the skin easily with a fluffy brush and blends out to create that signature French-girl look. If you’re a fan of Rare’s trending Liquid Blush yet want a slightly more matte finish, I’d highly recommend giving this formula a try. Pros Non-drying formula

Buildable pigment Cons Lovers of the soft-pinch liquid blush may find this offers less pigment

3. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge Velvet Matte

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge Velvet Matte £32 at LookFantastic Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge blushes have been a staple in my beauty routine for years so I was pretty excited to get my hands on the new Velvet Matte reimagining. Unlike the traditional formula, this version is incredibly lightweight, feeling almost mousse-like in texture. The pigment is light yet buildable and buffs into the skin for the perfect soft matte look. Pros Lightweight mousse-like texture Cons Can settle if not blended quickly

4. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand £30 at Sephora UK £30 at Cult Beauty Global £32.99 at Amazon Matte liquid blushes are hard to come across possibly because nobody wants to go up against Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Beauty Blush Wands. Offering a lightweight flush or smooth matte colour, they apply beautifully and melt into the skin for a flawless finish. I like to apply a few dots from the wand before following with a fluffy brush to blend the pigment out. Pros Easy-to-use

Lightweight on the skin Cons Sponge can become clogged after use

5. Hermès Rose Hermès Silky Blush Powder

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Hermès Rose Hermès Silky Blush Powder £66 at Cult Beauty First up, let me say, I know this blush is expensive but in my opinion it’s worth every penny. Designed to mimic the texture of silk twill, it’s incredibly finely milled and applies with an almost airbrushed finish on the skin. Plus, the packaging turns using this blush into a truly luxury experience so, while you may want to use it sparingly, you’ll get a treat yourself moment every time you reach for it. Pros Fine-milled texture

Luxury packaging Cons Expensive

6. By Terry Tea to Tan Blush Powder

By Terry Tea to Tan Blush Powder £45 at SpaceNK While in the past powder blushes have gained a reputation as being drying, cakey and all-round unpleasant to use, By Terry have worked to change that. Their newly launched Tea to Tan blush is infused with skincare ingredients, like shea butter to hydrate and cranberry oil and black tea to protect the skin, while also providing a wash of colour. If you’re nervous about trying matte blush, I’d recommend giving this one a go as not only does it feel nearly invisible on the skin but the finish has a slight satin dimension to it making it a great gateway before going fully matte. Pros Infused with skincare ingredients Cons Satin finish may not be matte enough for all

8. Kylie Cosmetics Hybrid Blush

Kylie Cosmetics Hybrid Blush £21 at Selfridges Kylie’s hybrid brush is described as having a suede-like texture which translates to a soft-matte skin-like finish once applied. From first use, I have to say I agree, this powder is so smooth to apply it practically blurs into the skin. What I love most about this blush however is that even though it’s so soft, it’s still visible at the end of the day without the need for touch-ups or powdering. Pros Long-lasting finish

Affordable

More advice from the makeup artists

What are the benefits of using a matte blusher?

“Matte blushes are my go-to for anyone who wants lasting colour without the slip or shine,” says Pasha, “as, compared to cream or dewy blushes, matte textures don’t shift throughout the day.” And, Smith agrees, “Dewy blushes can slip on your face as the day goes on whereas matte formulas are more likely to stay put without the need for touch-ups,” she told me, “Plus, if you are someone who likes to layer your products, a matte blush also plays really well with other textures.”

Who is matte blusher best suited for?

“Matte blushes are a dream for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types because they don’t add excess shine or texture,” says Pasha, “That being said, with the right prep, like a dewy base or skin tint, even dry skin can wear matte finishes beautifully. It’s all about balance.”

And once again, Smith agrees, “Matte blush really does work on any skin type as long as your base is prepped properly. If you have drier skin, I would recommend making sure your skin is super hydrated to allow for extra grip and glow.” A nourishing skincare routine is a great first step followed by a moisturising primer to offer both hydration and hold.