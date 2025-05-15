The transition into warmer months brings blooms of colour, summer flings, and a whole new beauty aesthetic to match. It's the time of year when formulas get lighter and skin takes centre stage, with make-up becoming less about concealing and more about enhancing. If you've been sourcing new-season beauty inspiration, chances are you've already become acquainted with watercolour blush, a look that adds soft washes of colour to amplify your face's natural warmth and shape.

Oh, how I love blusher. Perhaps it's my inner romantic, but for me, the right rosy placement tells a story. Of a sun-drenched afternoon (sans sun damage), a caught-off-guard moment, a spark of flirtation. This year, we've all been in our feels, and blush is well and truly booming. Just look at Sabrina Carpenter, the poster girl for modern romance. And in a season where skin likes to breathe and glow, this skin-first blush moment feels more relevant than ever.

Unlike other trends, like lilac blush and pink sugar rush, watercolour flush make-up isn't about bold pigment or sculpted placement. Instead, it's all about creating a seamless veil of colour that mimics how emotions naturally rise to the skin. I called on a make-up expert to learn more about when to wear it, how to do it and the products that bring it to life.

What is watercolour blush?

If your skin is the canvas, this trend mirrors the effect of watercolour paint. International make-up artist Katie Daisy told me, "It's all about soft, sheer washes of colour that blend seamlessly into the skin. Think translucent, diffused, almost painterly pigments".

The look lets your skin shine through and avoids harsh lines, offering the illusion that the flush comes from within rather than sitting on top. Katie notes the flushes of colour "become part of the complexion", adding that "the trend is about enhancing your natural beauty, not masking it, which is why I think it's resonating so strongly right now".

How to achieve the look

Behind every great painting is the perfect palette. Katie advises that for watercolour flush make-up to reach for buildable formulas that will allow your skin to peek through. "Liquid and cream formulas work best, especially tints and buildable gels; they blend seamlessly and give that lit-from-within look", she adds. When it comes to shade selection, it's all about complementing your natural skin tone. "Soft pinks, peaches, rose tones, and warm corals work beautifully. Mauve and berry shades can look stunning, especially on deeper skin tones."

As for technique? "Use fingers, a damp beauty sponge, or a duo-fibre brush to lightly tap and diffuse the product into the skin," Katie recommends gradually building up colour over your base before setting with a powder for that skin-like finish. Placement is where things get playful. "You can get creative," explains Katie. "Sweep it across the cheeks and up to the temples for a lifted look, or even dab a little on the bridge of the nose for that sun-touched feel. Some also like a whisper of colour on the eyelids for a cohesive flush."

When to wear watercolour blush

On warmer days, it's natural to swap fuller coverage looks for something lighter. Watercolour flush make-up offers that light skin-first finish that is perfect for spring and summer. If you've searched for 'wedding make-up looks' recently, chances are you've already pinned it. "There's something inherently dreamy about it", Katie describes, so it's no surprise her bridal clients love it for its romantic and timeless quality. ''It flatters every skin tone and looks stunning both in person and on camera." But it's just as ideal for everyday wear. "It feels effortless and fresh," she adds. And if, like me, you wear activewear without getting active, fewer layers will fake a post-Pilates glow, no sweat required.

The best watercolour blush products

1. Glossier Cloud Paint

Glossier Cloud Paint Blush Best for blending Specifications Formula: Lightweight gel-cream Today's Best Deals £22 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Ideal for everyday wear + Natural-looking pigment + Seamless blending + Dewy finish Reasons to avoid - It's colour payoff is more on the subtle side

If I were an artist, my studio would come stocked with Glossier’s Cloud Paints. The finish is everything this trend is about: natural-looking, seamless, and completely streak-free, ''The OG watercolour blush'' as Katie described it. Its gel-like consistency blends effortlessly over the skin when applied with your fingers, and soluble collagen helps the product retain moisture for that fresh, dewy look. It's ideal for everyday wear as its colour payoff isn't too overpowering, and blurring powder pigments allow the colour to melt into your complexion as if it were your own.

2. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Best for colour pay off Specifications Formula: Liquid pigment Today's Best Deals £24 at Space NK Reasons to buy + A little goes a long way. + Long lasting + Large shade range Reasons to avoid - Requires lots of blending

You'll rarely (no pun intended) find a blush trend this formula can't pull off, and watercolour flush make-up is no exception. As a brand that champions enhancing your natural beauty, Rare Beauty's liquid blush does the most to earn its place in this lineup. It's highly pigmented, so a little goes a long way. But luckily for this skin-first look, it sheers down beautifully with a brush. It's crucial to start with a single dot and build from there.

3. Saie Dew Blush

Saie Dew Blush Best for a sun-kisseed look Specifications Formula: Featherweight liquid-gel Today's Best Deals £20 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Dewy finish + Breathable formula Reasons to avoid - Will go slightly patchy if you use on top of powder

Just like your wardrobe needs the perfect white tee in the warmer months, your summer beauty shelf is calling out for a product from Saie. For this trend, their Dew Blush is a TikTok favourite, and it's not just because of the chic packaging. It delivers the perfect rosy pigment, leaving a dreamy, dewy glow behind. The gel-based formula feels breathable and lightweight, making it ideal for that soft-focus, watercolour effect.

4. Daniel Sandler Watercolour Liquid Blush

Daniel Sandler Watercolour Liquid Blush Best for a second-skin finish Specifications Formula: Watery barely-there tint Today's Best Deals £18.45 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Doesn't settle into fine lines + Tiny glow-giving shimmer particles + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - Little coverage

The clue is in the name; this formula was born for the watercolour flush look. Like the true artist's medium, it's as fluid as blush gets, gliding onto the skin with the softest veil of colour. It's water-resistant, which makes it a smart pick for warm, sticky days, but what really makes it stand out is its barely-there texture. I love it because it allows freckles, skin texture, and your natural warmth to shine through. Plus, it doesn't set into fine lines, a win for mature skin!

5. Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Best for on-the-go application Specifications Formula: Jelly-like pigment stick Today's Best Deals £22 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Easy application + Perfect for on-the-go + Multi-use formula Reasons to avoid - Little coverage

Gel blushes are having a moment, and for good reason. They are all about showing off your skin's natural texture, remaining undetected for a your-skin-but-pinker look. If you're after a completely translucent watercolour flush, Milk Makeup's Jelly Blush Stick delivers. The hydrating formula glides on with a cooling, rose-tinted sheen that sits effortlessly on top of the skin. It is ideal for on-the-go touch-ups and is the kind of multitasker you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. It doubles as my favourite lip balm (minus the tack), and I like to use it on cheeks, lips, and even eyelids for a dewy, monochromatic glow.