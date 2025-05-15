Watercolour blush is the dreamy trend that has me channelling my inner lover girl this summer
A wash of colour
The transition into warmer months brings blooms of colour, summer flings, and a whole new beauty aesthetic to match. It's the time of year when formulas get lighter and skin takes centre stage, with make-up becoming less about concealing and more about enhancing. If you've been sourcing new-season beauty inspiration, chances are you've already become acquainted with watercolour blush, a look that adds soft washes of colour to amplify your face's natural warmth and shape.
Oh, how I love blusher. Perhaps it's my inner romantic, but for me, the right rosy placement tells a story. Of a sun-drenched afternoon (sans sun damage), a caught-off-guard moment, a spark of flirtation. This year, we've all been in our feels, and blush is well and truly booming. Just look at Sabrina Carpenter, the poster girl for modern romance. And in a season where skin likes to breathe and glow, this skin-first blush moment feels more relevant than ever.
Unlike other trends, like lilac blush and pink sugar rush, watercolour flush make-up isn't about bold pigment or sculpted placement. Instead, it's all about creating a seamless veil of colour that mimics how emotions naturally rise to the skin. I called on a make-up expert to learn more about when to wear it, how to do it and the products that bring it to life.
A post shared by Carolina Gonzalez (@cgonzalezbeauty)
A photo posted by on
What is watercolour blush?
If your skin is the canvas, this trend mirrors the effect of watercolour paint. International make-up artist Katie Daisy told me, "It's all about soft, sheer washes of colour that blend seamlessly into the skin. Think translucent, diffused, almost painterly pigments".
The look lets your skin shine through and avoids harsh lines, offering the illusion that the flush comes from within rather than sitting on top. Katie notes the flushes of colour "become part of the complexion", adding that "the trend is about enhancing your natural beauty, not masking it, which is why I think it's resonating so strongly right now".
How to achieve the look
Behind every great painting is the perfect palette. Katie advises that for watercolour flush make-up to reach for buildable formulas that will allow your skin to peek through. "Liquid and cream formulas work best, especially tints and buildable gels; they blend seamlessly and give that lit-from-within look", she adds. When it comes to shade selection, it's all about complementing your natural skin tone. "Soft pinks, peaches, rose tones, and warm corals work beautifully. Mauve and berry shades can look stunning, especially on deeper skin tones."
As for technique? "Use fingers, a damp beauty sponge, or a duo-fibre brush to lightly tap and diffuse the product into the skin," Katie recommends gradually building up colour over your base before setting with a powder for that skin-like finish. Placement is where things get playful. "You can get creative," explains Katie. "Sweep it across the cheeks and up to the temples for a lifted look, or even dab a little on the bridge of the nose for that sun-touched feel. Some also like a whisper of colour on the eyelids for a cohesive flush."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
When to wear watercolour blush
On warmer days, it's natural to swap fuller coverage looks for something lighter. Watercolour flush make-up offers that light skin-first finish that is perfect for spring and summer. If you've searched for 'wedding make-up looks' recently, chances are you've already pinned it. "There's something inherently dreamy about it", Katie describes, so it's no surprise her bridal clients love it for its romantic and timeless quality. ''It flatters every skin tone and looks stunning both in person and on camera." But it's just as ideal for everyday wear. "It feels effortless and fresh," she adds. And if, like me, you wear activewear without getting active, fewer layers will fake a post-Pilates glow, no sweat required.
The best watercolour blush products
1. Glossier Cloud Paint
Glossier Cloud Paint Blush
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If I were an artist, my studio would come stocked with Glossier’s Cloud Paints. The finish is everything this trend is about: natural-looking, seamless, and completely streak-free, ''The OG watercolour blush'' as Katie described it. Its gel-like consistency blends effortlessly over the skin when applied with your fingers, and soluble collagen helps the product retain moisture for that fresh, dewy look. It's ideal for everyday wear as its colour payoff isn't too overpowering, and blurring powder pigments allow the colour to melt into your complexion as if it were your own.
2. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You'll rarely (no pun intended) find a blush trend this formula can't pull off, and watercolour flush make-up is no exception. As a brand that champions enhancing your natural beauty, Rare Beauty's liquid blush does the most to earn its place in this lineup. It's highly pigmented, so a little goes a long way. But luckily for this skin-first look, it sheers down beautifully with a brush. It's crucial to start with a single dot and build from there.
3. Saie Dew Blush
Saie Dew Blush
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Just like your wardrobe needs the perfect white tee in the warmer months, your summer beauty shelf is calling out for a product from Saie. For this trend, their Dew Blush is a TikTok favourite, and it's not just because of the chic packaging. It delivers the perfect rosy pigment, leaving a dreamy, dewy glow behind. The gel-based formula feels breathable and lightweight, making it ideal for that soft-focus, watercolour effect.
4. Daniel Sandler Watercolour Liquid Blush
Daniel Sandler Watercolour Liquid Blush
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The clue is in the name; this formula was born for the watercolour flush look. Like the true artist's medium, it's as fluid as blush gets, gliding onto the skin with the softest veil of colour. It's water-resistant, which makes it a smart pick for warm, sticky days, but what really makes it stand out is its barely-there texture. I love it because it allows freckles, skin texture, and your natural warmth to shine through. Plus, it doesn't set into fine lines, a win for mature skin!
5. Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint
Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Gel blushes are having a moment, and for good reason. They are all about showing off your skin's natural texture, remaining undetected for a your-skin-but-pinker look. If you're after a completely translucent watercolour flush, Milk Makeup's Jelly Blush Stick delivers. The hydrating formula glides on with a cooling, rose-tinted sheen that sits effortlessly on top of the skin. It is ideal for on-the-go touch-ups and is the kind of multitasker you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. It doubles as my favourite lip balm (minus the tack), and I like to use it on cheeks, lips, and even eyelids for a dewy, monochromatic glow.
Darcy is a freelance beauty and lifestyle writer and a contributor to Marie Claire. She’s written for titles across London and Sydney, including Stylist Magazine, Refinery29, Woman&Home, Fabulous Magazine, and Australia’s leading beauty retailer, MECCA. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, believes blush is the ultimate beauty essential, and has an extensive blush wardrobe to prove it. Outside of writing, you’ll find her at Pilates with matcha in hand, romanticising her morning and planning her next travel adventure.
-
Seen PCOS Workouts Trending on TikTok? 5 To Try To Boost Body and Mind, According to Top Pros
Ease into movement.
-
Linen Co-Ords Are the Only Thing the Fashion Set Are Wearing This Summer—These Are the 14 Chicest Pairs
Warm weather dressing made simple
-
I Struggle With Watery Hay Fever Eyes Every Summer—These Are The Only Products I Can Trust To Stick Around
Budge-proof beauty is a must
-
I struggle with watery hay fever eyes every summer—these are the only products I can trust to stick around
Budge-proof beauty is a must
-
I’m an oily-skinned beauty editor who has tested *hundreds* of primers—nothing stands up to this cult classic formula
My make-up has never looked better
-
This tinted moisturiser made me ditch my foundation altogether, and I don't see myself going back
The best skincare/makeup hybrid I’ve tried in 2025
-
I have acne-prone skin, so struggle with the “clean girl” make-up look—I asked a professional for help
Here are there 5 simple steps
-
Juicy, kissable jam lips are the best food-related make-up trend I've seen in *ages*
Vampy, but with a summery twist
-
Crowns and Masks Reclaimed: How Black Beauty Ruled at the 2025 Met Gala
A celebration of Black beauty
-
This is the *perfect* blush/highlighter hybrid that'll give you the ultimate glowy flush this season
I'm hooked
-
As a beauty editor, I’ve spent years testing the best bronzers—this affordable powder is hard to beat
Plus, it’s made from 98% natural ingredients