If there’s one thing you need to know about my make-up preferences, it's that I love a good skin tint. That said, since my whole career revolves around reviewing the latest beauty products, I’m not the easiest to impress, so it’s not often that you’ll catch me using the same formula religiously (let alone finishing it to the very last drop).

Needless to say, very few skin tints have managed to leave that kind of impression. So, best believe that when it does happen, I won’t stop waxing lyrical about it (hence this article). Just last month, I got my hands on a new launch from none other than e.l.f. Cosmetics, and truth be told, ever since I first swatched it on my cheek, I haven’t stopped using it since.

At first glance, it didn't strike me as a ground-breaking product per se. Since it joined the e.l.f. Halo Glow range, its packaging very much echoes the design of the brand’s already viral Liquid Filter skin enhancer. But the formula is where the e.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint truly shines.

Blurring the line between a mineral sunscreen and a tinted moisturiser, this formula features a bunch of good-for-skin ingredients (think: niacinamide, bisabol and allantoin), which help ensure comfortable wear and lasting hydration. Better yet, it’s also formulated to offer a glowy finish, buildable coverage and SPF50 sun protection, making it a natural contender to wear all throughout summer.

What I loved most was that, unlike most skin tints I’ve tested, this formula doesn’t have a watery consistency, which often makes the product harder to work with as you’re having to blend it out. At the same time, it’s also not too thick to the point that it feels too heavy or greasy on the skin. It’s perfectly in the middle – the Goldilocks of skin tints, so to speak.

I’m also pleased to report that coverage-wise, it doesn’t disappoint either. As someone who has mild rosacea and often experiences PCOS-related breakouts, I often find that tinted sunscreens fail to do a decent job at covering up my redness or blemishes. Yet, this formula from e.l.f. exceeded my expectations.

Not only did it easily even out my skin tone and deliver a smooth base for the rest of my makeup, but it also worked perfectly well on days when I wanted to amp up the coverage. Working in thin layers, I could easily build up the formula to a near-full-coverage look without compromising on the skin-like finish.

Speaking of the finish, I thoroughly enjoyed the dewy, post-facial-like glow that followed after application. In fact, I’ve received quite a few compliments on my complexion when wearing it – with some people assuming I’d been using a special serum or a moisturiser to achieve that healthy-looking glow.

As far as the shade range goes, I’d say that compared to other skin tints out there, it’s pretty decent. There’s 18 shades in total, with different options designed to adhere to your exact undertone. It’s also worth noting that although there’s growing concern about mineral sunscreens leaving a white cast, I haven’t experienced anything of the sort. However, since my skin tone leans more fair (I opted for the shade 4 Light Neutral), I’m also well aware I can’t speak on behalf of those with deeper skin tones.

Be that as it may, I’d still recommend wearing a standalone SPF underneath and treating this skin tint as an added layer of sun protection rather than relying on it alone (particularly during a heatwave). After all, given that it’s recommended to wear at least 6-8 teaspoons of SPF, if you're going for a more natural coverage, you may not end up using enough of this product to ensure optimal protection.

I was also taken aback by its staying power. Having tested it during a heatwave while running around London, I was pleased to discover that it remained firmly in place all throughout a dinner event too, meaning it lasted me well over 10 hours in total. Against all odds, it hadn’t melted off my face or turned greasy, which is no mean feat, considering it doesn’t exactly fall under the 'foundation' category.

Long story short, the e.l.f. Halo Glow SPF Skin Tint has once again proved that quality beauty products don’t have to come with a premium price tag. Rest assured, I will be wearing this complexion hero all throughout summer (and beyond).