Ask anybody who is even slightly interested in make-up about the buzziest brands, and Rare Beauty will rank highly. It’s considered one of the best celebrity beauty brands on the market—a contentious subject if ever there was one. And I’d happily bet that blush is their most popular category. So, which Rare Beauty blushers are the best?

Luckily for you, as par for the course in my line of work, I’ve tried all four formulas in a few different shades, meaning I know which each one suits best (and which ones are, in my opinion, the best blushers generally). Ahead I’ve shared detailed reviews on each one’s texture, finish and wear—and have ranked them accordingly.

1. Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

(Image credit: Rare Beauty)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Specifications RRP: £24 for 7.5ml No. of shades: 13 Finish: Matte and dewy options Today's Best Deals £24 at Space NK

The viral sensation herself, Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, is probably the product the brand is best known for. When I say a little goes a long way, I really mean it; they are very pigmented and it’s easy to dab far too much on. I recommend applying a small dot initially and building from there, so you don’t have to wipe any off and dispose of it. I’ve not yet finished a tube, which is saying something because I’ve worn it almost every day that I’ve not been testing a new product, so it’s incredibly good value. My one criticism is that the packaging gets a little messy inside and around the top of the tube, but it's worth tolerating. Otherwise, five stars.

2. Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush

(Image credit: Rare Beauty)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush Specifications RRP: £26 for 6.4g No. of shades: 7 Finish: Matte Today's Best Deals £26 at Space NK

I *so* nearly copped out and put Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in joint first place with the liquid blusher. For me, it takes a close second by just one point. Maybe even half a point. Anyway, this is the shiny new, er, newcomer. Think ultra-light texture, excellent colour payoff and dreamy blendability, particularly with the Soft Pinch Blush Brush. If I didn’t know it, I wouldn’t think it was a balm because of how well it diffuses across the skin. You can create a subtle flush or build it up for a more obviously blushed look. My one criticism is that there’s no mirror in the compact, which feels like a bit of a miss, and that's where I docked the aforementioned point. Not a dealbreaker by any means—it is all about the formula, after all—but a fair point of criticism that puts it just shy of top spot; otherwise, it would have been a tie. I love it.

3. Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

(Image credit: Rare Beauty)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush Specifications RRP: £23 for 5g No. of shades: 5 Finish: Dewy Today's Best Deals £23 at Space NK

Melting by name, melting by nature, this blush is far more sheer than the first two on this list. It has a super balmy texture and glowier finish, though I will note that the wash of colour does last reasonably well, even on my oily skin. In terms of colour intensity, it sits somewhere between the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Luminous Powder Blush; a little sheer but definitely noticeable. I can imagine it’d be a better bet for quite dry skin that works best with something balmier. The pebble compact is very cute and it gets points for having a mirror (which has meant it's found its way into my bag a few times), but it didn’t wow me in quite the same way as the first two products.

4. Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush

(Image credit: Rare Beauty)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush Specifications RRP: £26 for 2.8g No. of shades: 6 Finish: Shimmery, highliter-esque Today's Best Deals £26 at Space NK

I’d seen mixed discussions of this product online, but I hadn’t tried it myself until working on this guide. I don’t think it’s bad by any means, but I can see why some weren’t keen if they were expecting the usual Soft Pinch level of pigment with a bit of a glowy finish. On my paler skin, the shades Cheer and Happy are more like a very peach and pink-toned highlighter, but the finish is quite metallic. They are also a bit sparkly, which I personally don’t want in a blusher (others may enjoy that element). All that said, I do think they have a place for fans of blush-highlighter hybrids or sheeny, blush coloured highlighters—some Redditors also say they’re fans of using it as a blush topper.