No doubt, this is *the* most radiance-boosting make-up product you can own—here's 7 ways I'm using it

If there’s one product that’s vying for the title of the most viral beauty trend in 2024, it has to be blusher. Right now it seems we’re confronted with a new blusher trend pretty much everyday, whether it’s effortless boyfriend blush, sunkissed sunset blush or radiance boosting highlighting blush , one thing’s for sure, we’re obsessed with achieving the perfect rosy glow.

If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by the influx of ways to wear blush right now, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Keeping up with which looks are currently trending can be tricky and that’s before we even begin to talk about which formulas will allow for a flawless application and which tools are up for the job. So, to make it a little easier, I turned to make-up artist Scarlett Burton to get her expert advice on all things blush.

“Recently there's been an influx of celeb-led beauty brands all focusing on blusher,” she told me. “Think Rare Beauty ’s Soft Pinch Blush and Rhode ’s Pocket Blush. We're seeing lots of imagery of our favourite celebs and influencers leaning into trends relating to these products.” To help you dissect these trends, I’ve rounded up seven of the biggest blusher trends and quizzed Scarlett on just how to recreate them. Keep scrolling for her expert advice…

How to wear blusher in 2024

1. Boyfriend blush

Applied on the apples of the cheeks, boyfriend blush is designed to look like the rosy cheeks of a flushed man. “For this look, the blush wants to settle into the skin to look like a flush rather than make-up,” says Scarlett. “Fingers would be the best tool to use for application. You also definitely want to use a cream formula . I would even go as far as saying lipstick is great for this.”

2. Sunset blush

There’s nothing quite like that post-holiday glow, and this blush look does its best to mimic it taking the colour up the cheekbones and across the bridge of the nose. “Any blush with red or warm orange tones work well for this,” says Scarlett. “[Go for] cream or liquid textures so the look feels real.” You can even blend multiple warm shades together to create a sun-kissed look.

3. Blonzer

A hybrid of your blusher and bronzer, blonzers offer a wash of rosy colour with subtle golden undertones to add both warmth and radiance to the skin. Apply with a fluffy blush for all over glow. “For longevity, you can even layer cream and powder, which means the colour will stay way longer on the skin,” suggests Scarlett.

4. Cold girl blush

First coined by Hailey Bieber, cold girl make-up emulates that ruddy flush you get after heading out in the cold. “For this look, stick to pinks and blue-based tones,” says Scarlett. “Even a blush with a little iridescent shimmer works super well for that glossy cold finish.”

5. Blushtouring

Blushtouring is the technique of applying your blusher to contour your cheekbones. For this look placement is key, as if applied too low, “it can drop the cheekbones, rather than lifting the face,” says Scarlett. “Instead, stick to high placement of blusher for a safer look.” When it comes to shades, the previously mentioned blonzers are a great choice for this look, or opt for dark-toned blushes to add definition and colour.

6. Blown-out blush

A favourite make-up look on the catwalk, blown-out blush takes the colour up and around the eye before fanning out across the cheeks for a soft, diffused look. This look can work with all tones of blush depending on the finish you want. To find out which blush will suit you best Scarett suggests pinching your cheeks "to see what colour they go"—that’s the shade of blusher that will work best. "Once you feel comfortable in that shade, you can experiment with cooler pinks, oranges, corals and even purples,” she says.

7. Highlighting blush

Highlighting blushes have made a recent comeback, and they’re perfect for anyone who wants radiance as well as a wash of colour. “Shimmery blushes merge highlight and blush together so it’s like a 2-in-1 product,” says Scarlett. “They can lift the skin if you have dryness and they also look great on more mature skin, too, as they add a hint of glow. I would place them high on the cheekbones and use a small duo fibre brush to apply in the areas you want to add the colour and glow.”