This brand creates iconic, classic products and every beauty editor I know has their favourites—these are mine

Though a slew of new beauty brands launch every passing year, there will always be a place for the classics. You know the ones; the big-name brands that are mainstays of department stores who have built strong legions of fans and play home to some of the most iconic products available to buy. And there are few more reliable places to start for the classics than the best Bobbi Brown products.

As well as its iconic bestsellers and a slew of celebrity fans—perhaps most famously Catherine Princess of Wales who wore the brand on her wedding day in 2011—it’s one of the closest beauty names to my heart. After working my way through drugstore classics like Natural Collection, Maybelline and Bourjois, Bobbi was the first “fancier” counter I shopped from as a teenager. The products are high-performing, easy to use and, as a result, the brand has now been one of my go-to's for half my life.

Though Brown departed her eponymous brand in 2016, many of the products she invented remain icons today—and feature in my own everyday make-up bag and wider collection. Without further ado, here are my reviews of the best Bobbi Brown products money can buy…

The best Bobbi Brown products, chosen by a beauty editor

1. Bobbi Brown Creamy Corrector

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Creamy Corrector Specifications Number of shades: 12 Today's Best Deals £29 at Lookfantastic

Of all my favourite make-up products, I am probably most loyal to Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Corrector. These little pots of peach- or pink-toned cream work to colour-correct and disguise dark under-eye circles, underneath your best concealer and/or foundation. I’ve tried most of the competitors on the market and, for me, this still tops the podium and is one of my most repurchased make-up products. Don’t be fooled by its tiny size, either; a pot lasts months and months.

2. Bobbi Brown Full Coverage Face Brush

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Full Coverage Face Brush Today's Best Deals £39 at Lookfantastic

This is a supreme medium-firm foundation brush that buffs thicker formulas brilliantly—no unblended lines here. Though it’s primarily a foundation brush, it’s a great multipurpose tool; as well as foundation, it’s also an ideal shape and density for applying and blending cream blusher and bronzer. Plus, its shorter handle makes it a great space-saver on the go. I’ve more than one of them in my make-up brush collection and rate it highly.

3. Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara Specifications Shades: Black Today's Best Deals £31 at Lookfantastic

For a very long time, no other mascara could top this for me, and it’s only in the last five years that I’ve branched out to a select few other regulars. Smokey Eye Mascara is the perfect balance of just the right hint of volume while building length and separating your lashes—no clumps here, thank you. And despite its name, it works with just about any make-up look, not just a smokey eye. The very best mascara.

4. Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Specifications Number of shades: 42 Today's Best Deals £39 at Lookfantastic

Bobbi’s Skin Foundation Stick is now in her mid-thirties and is without question one of the hero buys from the brand. With its buttery consistency and buildable medium-to-full coverage that evens out skin tone with ease, it’s super comfortable to wear and has a radiant—but not glowy—finish. Like all stick formulas, it’s also excellent for travel or to chuck in your handbag for touch-ups.

5. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Specifications Number of shades: 55 Today's Best Deals £29.50 at Lookfantastic

These are, without question, the best eyeshadow sticks. And they are one of the easiest routes to a failsafe eye make-up look that can be created in minutes if not seconds. Simply scribble a bit of one or more colours on, blend it out with your finger or a brush, and you’re done. Bobbi Brown’s range covers all the essential colours in both matte and shimmery finishes with an enormous range of 55 shades—and the colour payoff is always excellent.

6. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Today's Best Deals £54 at Lookfantastic

Another of the brand’s icons, Vitamin Enriched Face Base is widely regarded as one of the best primers in the business, particularly for dry and/or mature skin. The shea butter, hyaluronic acid and squalane-rich formula smooths and moisturises your complexion quickly so that it’s perfectly prepped for make-up. Plus, it smells divine. Don’t just take my word for it—it’s so popular that on average one pot is sold every 10 seconds around the world. That is thousands every single day.

7. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge Specifications Number of shades: 9 Today's Best Deals £32 at Bobbi Brown

One of the original multipurpose cream blush and lip colour compacts, Pot Rouge is another great one to chuck in your bag for a quick “make-up pick me up”. With a sheeny and healthy finish that doesn’t scrimp on the colour payoff, it’s available in pinks, peaches, browns and berry tones to cover most preferences, while the built-in mirror makes it a handy one to carry with you.

8. Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil Today's Best Deals £32 at Lookfantastic

Whisking off longer-wearing make-up with serious ease, the Soothing Cleansing Oil is a great first cleanse for removal. Despite its fluid consistency, it’s rich in various oils—including jojoba, olive, kukui nut and sunflower seed—that provide a nice little nourishing step during winter before rinsing cleanly off. There’s also a nice spa-like scent here that we aren’t mad about either.

9. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour Specifications Number of shades: 24 Today's Best Deals £23.95 at Sephora

I’ve owned so many Bobbi Brown lipsticks over the years, but Crushed Lip Colour is probably the best all-rounder for those who want a great colour payoff. It has a nice matte finish that’s balanced with the slightest balmy texture for super comfortable wear. Shades-wise, everything from rich berries and browns through to brighter reds and pinks and paler beiges is covered for a decent range. If you need an excuse to add another one to your lipstick collection…