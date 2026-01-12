For a Perfectly Flushed, Dewy Complexion, the 5 Best K Beauty Blushers Should Be on Your Radar
And they work for lips, too
I'm calling it: 2026 is the year of exaggerated blush. However, finding the perfect shade that doesn't verge on costume makeup can take some trial and error. I'm a firm believer that pastel pinks and rosy hues work for everyone, and the best K beauty blushers have nailed both shades in some of the most skin-like formulas on the market.
What makes for the best blusher will vary depending on your skin type and the style of makeup you prefer, but one non-negotiable is a pigmented formula—and K beauty brands have got that down to a T. In an era when glowing, healthy skin is the look du jour (and a key facet of K beauty marketing) it makes sense that Korean blushers are so well received.
Although the makeup trends for 2026 point towards slightly grungier looks taking over, there's always space for a blushed cheek. One of the most versatile products you can invest in, few things will complete a face in quite the same way. Whilst Korean skincare and liquid foundations are flying off the shelves, these K beauty blushers are still emerging in the beauty world—allow me to introduce you to the very best formulas on offer.
Shop the best K Beauty blush
Most unique formula
Fwee's blusher pots went viral in 2025 due to their soft, bouncy texture and impressive colour payoff. You probably recognise the mini round packaging from your For You Page, and although it looks tiny, there's a lot this formula can do. It offers a blurred finish but has enough hydration to be worn on the cheeks and the lips, and there's an impressive 30 shades on offer. If you want a natural finish that you can blend in seconds, this is it.
Best for a subtle finish
If you prefer a more subtle, buildable blush that can be layered to your liking, rom&nd's powder formulas should be on your radar. The range is designed to have a pastel, milky finish with a blurring effect, so it's ideal if you have any blemishes on your cheeks that you want to avoid highlighting with blusher. It feels soft and velvety on the skin without drying, so it's a formula most skin types should agree with. However, it's worth noting that the shades on offer are best suited for paler skin tones due to the milky palette.
Most versatile formula
Dasique's bouncy blush formula feels spongy to the touch, and a little bit goes a seriously long way on fairer skin tones. It's designed for both lips and cheeks, but you definitely get the best finish on the skin. The creamy texture also makes it ideal for drier skin types who don't get along with powders, but it isn't quite as dewy as a liquid—the ideal in between. Plus, who can resist this sweet heart shaped packaging?
Most pigmented
A'Pieu's liquid blush is not only incredibly affordable, but it also comes in shades for every skin tone. As with many liquid formulas, you have the freedom to make it as light or as pigmented as you want, but even a thin layer delivers noticeable colour. It has a fresh, dewy finish thanks to the water based formula, and it's very easy to blend out with a brush or fingers. It is more prone to moving throughout the day, meaning it may not last as long on oilier skin types.
Most dewy finish
Another lip-cheek hybrid, Kaja's stick has the beauty of a dewy finish without the messy liquid formula. It's best described as a balm that glides over the skin whilst delivering a wash of colour. The biggest selling point is how easily it blends in, plus how nourishing it feels on the skin thanks to a blend of fruit oils. It also offers enough pigment for fair and deep skin tones, with several shades to choose from.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.