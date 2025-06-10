Summer is one of my favourite seasons when it comes to hair trends. As an almost immediate response to the warm weather, everyone suddenly starts gravitating towards beachy waves, effortless undone up-dos and the bob girls? They’re all opting for the bob trend I’m about to introduce you to—the Riviera bob.

A rebellion against the ultra-glam, glossy bobs we’ve been seeing in recent months (like the Italian bob and the red carpet-approved Hollywood bob), the Riviera bob still offers all the luxury with none of the fuss. A look made popular by celebrities like Hailee Steinfield and Kendall Jenner, the short style features soft layers and movement that work in harmony with the hair's natural texture, meaning minimal styling and upkeep—perfect for hot, sunny days when you want to keep blow-drying and heat styling to a minimum. And, the Riviera bob’s appeal doesn’t stop there. To find out more, I spoke to hairstylist Tom Smith to get all the details. Here’s what he had to say…

What is the Riviera bob?

“An evolution of the much-loved Italian Bob, this naturally ruffled and blunt cut shape has just enough movement to feel fresh, while still maximizing volume, lift and the look of luxurious health of the hair,” says Smith, “[Where] the Italian Bob is characterized by chunky, smooth and blow-dried hair in a slightly layered bob shape, the Riviera Bob shape is slightly more shattered and relaxed. It’s summer’s answer to this popular bob shape.”

How to maintain the Riviera bob?

Firstly, at the salon, “Ask your stylist for a straight bob cut just longer than your chin,” says Tom, “Some soft very long layering should be cut with a piecey and shattered finish – avoid steps or blunt lines and keep any fringe area longer and blended into the rest of the shape.”

When it comes to styling and maintaining your Riviera bob at home, you want to work with your hair's natural texture to keep things carefree and effortless. “Undone, natural textures are leading the way into Summer more than ever this year,” says Tom, so stick to waves sprays, texture sprays or curl creams that amplify any natural movement in your hair. Then Tom advises, “[Simply] wear with a side parting for more glamour, or central for something that looks youthful and carefree.” This look is all about less is more so you don’t want to over-do it.

The best Riviera bob inspiration

Kendall led the way with her tousled Riviera bob at the start of this year.

Isabela’s Riviera bob has a soft glam feel.

Subtle bends add shape and movement to a Riviera bob.

Try a sharp side parting for a luxe look.

A Riviera bob looks great paired with blocky 70’s style bangs.

A gentle balayage makes the perfect pairing for a wavy Riviera bob.

Proof you don’t have to keep things too neat with this style.

Wavy girls can rock a Riviera bob too.

And Sophia Patak’s Riviera bob looks great when styled in her natural curls.

This straighter style still feels incredibly cool thats to soft movement.