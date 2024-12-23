Bobs aren't going anywhere for 2025—these are the 7 styles you'll want on your radar next year

I'm someone who has had short hair for some time now, and as far as I'm concerned, the bob is still set to be a huge 2025 hair trend. Over the past year, we've seen bob haircuts rise in popularity like never before. We have had the French bob, wavy bobs, brunette bobs and so many more. For 2024, it was an 'anything goes' approach. So what do 2025 bob trends have in store for us?

If you'd thought that, maybe, the short-hair era would die down in the new year, you'd be wrong. Bobs are set to continue with their 'cool girl' reputation, but 2025 will introduce new ways to wear them. I spoke with some of the most stylish hair experts and insiders to discover how we could all be wearing ours this coming year. These 7 styles are set to be huge, so get ready to add them to your bob mood board.

How to style your 2025 bob

A little reminder that things are pretty low-maintenance when it comes to styling a bob, which is one of the key reasons we love them. With the right cut, getting your bob to look how you want should be relatively easy. But given it's a new year, why not treat yourself to some new tools and products to help you along the way? I've got my eye on the new Shark styler, and I'm also desperate for a La Bonne Brosse hairbrush. Invest in a hair gloss product and one to volumise, and you should be good to go!

The coolest bobs for 2025

1. Bixies

A post shared by Iris Law 🧼🧊 (@lirisaw) A photo posted by on

The bixie (that's bob meets pixie) trend has slowly been simmering under the surface for some time now, but 2025 will see a continuation of this, with pretty takes on the trend that prove it doesn't have to be overly sharp or angular if you want a softer approach.

Tom Warr, Academy and Creative Director at Blue Tit, describes the style as a grown-out pixie with a bob feel to it. "It’s undone and effortless, [and] it has a loose texture that’s easy to style in lots of different ways," he declares.

2. Copper bobs

A post shared by CARINA PRANZ (@carinapranz) A photo posted by on

Let's face it: copper has never been cooler. While 'cowgirl copper' saw in 2024, 'bonfire blonde' rounded it out. Essentially, it's been all about those ginger-red undertones this year, no matter how you choose to wear it.

It therefore comes as little surprise that copper is the colour du jour for bob-length styles come 2025. We've seen plenty of longer looks sporting the colour (think Chappell Roan and Kendall Jenner), but it's now time to embrace a shorter approach. Emma Chamberlain and Ice Spice have both shown how cool copper looks on shorter hair, so if you're thinking of making the switch, now's the time.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Flicked-out styles

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

You know when you're sort of growing out your bob and it's at that rather awkward in-between stage where it sits on your shoulders and it starts flicking out? Well, I have good news! The flicked-out bob is set to be, actually, very cool for 2025, I'll have you know. Whether hair is worn in a retro style or slicked back, a little flick at the end looks so cute, and also makes the grow-out phase cooler than ever.

4. Midi shags

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) A photo posted by on

Another way to wear your bob slightly longer, the midi-length shag has been tapped by renowned hairstylist Sam McKnight for 2025. He says he "would love to see those who dared to go for a bob in 2024 keep trying something new", and one way they could do this is with "a midi collarbone shag".

There is nothing cooler than loose waves in a longer shag style, which still has the essence of a bob but with more freedom. Ask for a fringe, curtain bangs or face-framing layers to give the front an edge, too.

5. Nano bangs

A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier) A photo posted by on

The new year will see the 'bobs and bangs' trend completely boom. Like an added accessory for your short hair, any kind of fringe adds a fresh aesthetic, be it angular short full fringes or loose, wipsy curtain bangs.

For one stylist, the shorter, the better. "2025 is going to be all about teaming bobs with baby/micro/nano bangs," confirms Neale Rodger, Style Director at STIL. "Think Jane Birkin-esque, slightly imperfect fringes as seen on the runway at Kim Shui, Monse, Miu Miu and Cara Delevingne at the LACMA Art+Film Gala."

6. Keep it blunt

A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams) A photo posted by on

When getting a bob cut in, there are so many options for how the ends sit; if you want something more natural, you can ask for a choppiness with layers. But for those who want to go all in, you can't beat a bold blunt cut.

"The blunt bob will be eternally classic," says Rodger. "I believe that it’s time to move away from the soft, thinned out bobs of the past few years and bring more strength back to the bob. TyLynn Nguyen's blunt bob is a great example."

7. Micro cuts

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) A photo posted by on

If growing out your bob is absolutely not on the cards for 2025, why not mix things up and take it even shorter? Trends such as the French bob have dabbled with those braver, jaw-length cuts, and this year it's cooler than ever to take the risk, says Rodger. "Taylor Russell’s micro bob has a real presence, and when paired with loose, undone waves, looks super cool and chic too."

Pair it with blunt ends and a nano-fringe for the sharpest, cleanest (and most on-trend) bob look around.