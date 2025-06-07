Looking for Your Next Trending Bob Cut? Add The Fob to Your Inspo Board ASAP

As a beauty editor, a large part of my job involves staying up to date with the latest hair and makeup trends, but I have to admit, there’s one industry insider whose expert ability to stay on top of what’s hot right now surpasses my own. You see, while I’m keeping track of who’s got what trending haircut and how everyone's styling their locks, it’s the hair stylists and salons providing these refreshes who are one step ahead. So, who better to ask about trending cuts? And as it turns out, there’s one style that’s coming out on top—the Fob.

“At Treatwell, we’ve seen a noticeable increase in clients booking appointments for sleek, structured bobs and flipped-out styles,” said Treatwell’s salon representative from Anita Lawrence. “It’s the ultimate low-maintenance yet high-impact cut for spring, exuding confidence, and ease.”

What is the fob?

“The flipped-out bob, or 'Fob,’ is the perfect fusion of vintage glamour and modern cool,” says Lawrence, “Inspired by the iconic ’90s supermodel look and early 2000s red-carpet nostalgia, it’s effortlessly chic and incredibly versatile”.

It involves the hair being cut into a bob, and it's then styled with the ends turned or flicked out to create the now signature Fob shape. “The Fob is so popular [right now] because it flatters nearly all face shapes and hair textures—it frames the face beautifully while adding a playful, sophisticated edge." Think soft locks and sculpted ends with serious main character hair energy.

How do you maintain the Fob?

To achieve the perfect Fob, Lawrence suggests, “A precision cut is key to getting that sharp, sculpted shape. [Then] when styling, a round brush and a good blow-dry help create that signature flick.” Pull the brush down the hair before curling it up and outwards at the ends to create a rounded roll. “Follow up with a lightweight styling cream or mousse to hold the shape without stiffness."

"Regular trims are also essential to keep the ends fresh, while a nourishing hair oil can add shine and protect against heat styling," she adds.

Fob inspiration

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) A photo posted by on

Hailey Steinfield's fob features a centre parting for a sleek, sculpted look.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Ricky Fraser (@rickyfraserhair) A photo posted by on

This glossy fob is just perfection.

A post shared by Sophia Pathak (@sophiapathak) A photo posted by on

Add bangs to your Fob to frame your face.

A post shared by Amelia Taylor (@withameliataylor) A photo posted by on

Want something softer? This supersized flick gives gentle fob energy.

A post shared by Jazzria Harris (@jazzriaharris) A photo posted by on

Style with the hair tucked behind one ear to accentuate the flick.

A post shared by EMILIA SILBERG (@emiliasilberg) A photo posted by on

A chin grazing fob looks incredibly chic.

A post shared by Amy Julliette Lefévre (@lefevrediary) A photo posted by on

A fob and a full fringe? The perfect power combo.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

Gigi’s rolled fob gives old Hollywood glamour.

A post shared by Marianne Smyth (@smythsisters) A photo posted by on

For a more relaxed look, keep things tousled like Marrianne has here.