While I’m a big fan of summer and the sunny weather that comes with it, there’s no denying it can play havoc with our beauty routines. From foundation that struggles to stay put to mascara that smudges as soon as you put it on, high temperatures and all that comes with it can require not only re-thinking which products work best for this time of year but also switching up your beauty looks all together.

One area that I find myself re-thinking everything I thought I knew the minute the sun makes an appearance is my hair, as while in the winter I’m happy to reach for the blow dryer to achieve that perfect bouncy blowout or spend time creating a sleek, straight style, in the summer fuss-free hair is my go-to. After all, nobody wants to get hot and sticky creating the perfect look only to find the humidity takes hold the minute you step outside or you’re left hot and sweaty with your hair stuck to your back (yep, I know gross but we’ve all been there).

With that in mind, I’ve made it my mission to find the best fuss-free hairstyles that are perfect for wearing on hot summer days, in preparation for when the warm weather finally rolls around. And, I’ve also found a few helpful products that will keep your hair looking its best, no matter how hot it gets. From Color Wow’s anti-humidity spray, which creates a protective shield around your hair to prevent frizz and keep hair looking sleek, to Bumble and Bumble’s dry shampoo which is designed to help combat sweat build-up and leave hair looking refreshed, you need these hardworking hair heroes in your summer arsenal.

Plus, we all know the importance of applying SPF on our skin, but did you know your hair needs sun protection too. So, don’t skip Aveda’s hair veil to protect your strands from UV rays and unwanted damage.

Ready to see the best fuss-free hairstyles to save to your summer hair inspo board? Just keep scrolling…

1. The low bun

Sleek, sophisticated and incredibly low-maintenance, the low bun is the perfect warm weather hairstyle if you want to look put together without working up a sweat. Pull your hair into a low ponytail before twisting the strand around the band and securing with bobby pins.

2. The hydro bob

A new bob trend arises everyday at the moment but this one offers much more than just style. With a glossy, wet look finish, the hydro bob works with your hair’s natural texture, to create a look that will hold up no matter how hot and sweaty you may get.

3. The headband

Remember those stretchy headbands you couldn’t stop wearing in the 00’s? Well they’re back and they’re a smart option if you’re prone to greasy roots or unwanted flyways.

4. The puff

Combining a sleek high ponytail with juicy, hydrated curls or coils, the puff will keep you cool on hot days. For a sleek, smooth finish that lasts all day, apply a gel at the roots before using a bristle brush to pull hair tight and secure.

5. The claw clip

If you want to create a low-maintenance up-do, keep a claw clip handy at all times. There are hundreds of different looks you can create, from easy styles like this simply twist to more complicated knots and chignons. No hair bands necessary.

6. The half-up do

Thick-haired girls, if you’re looking for a way to relieve the weight of your hair on a hot summers day, try this clever claw clip trick.

7. The pineapple

I love the addition of a fun printed scarf to take this curly high ponytail to the next level. Opt for a silk fabric to keep your strands smooth and prevent any unwanted frizz that may arise.

8.The low pony

Bow stacking is a huge hair trend this season, so why not incorporate it into a chic low-pony style for a stylish look.

9. Braids

Curly and Afro-hair girls, braids will be your best friend come summer. Protecting your strands from damage and helping retain length, braids not only look great but they'll keep your hair at its best too.

10. The loose plait

I’m obsessed with effortless casual plaits right now and they’re a smart look if you want to keep overheating to a minimum.