I recently went back to a classic 00s beauty product to give my hair added texture and now wonder why I ever stopped using it

There are some products I gladly said goodbye to in the 2000s and others I'd forgotten all about and now wonder why I stopped using them, like sea salt spray.

Back in the day, before I knew about texturising foams and how to use mousse properly, I relied heavily on a sea salt spray.

Designed to add and enhance natural texture, sea salt spray is the ideal answer to low-effort surfer-girl waves or lived-in hair; the kind that come from days spent by the beach.

A sea salt spray is great for both short and long hair and you can use it on its own or incorporate hot tools like curlers to enhance the finish even more.

The downside to sea salt spray is that it can be slight drying due to the salt content, however, these days, most of the best sea salt sprays also contain moisturising ingredients to try to prevent drying the hair out, while still achieving the desired result.

A couple of weeks ago, I was sent a new sea salt spray to try and it brought back so many memories, that I was quick to test it out. I applied it to my naturally straight, rather lifeless hair and it instantly gave me more texture and less frizz. Why on earth had I turned my back on them for all these years?

Thus began my search for the very best sea salt sprays, remembering old favourites and discovering newbies—these are the 6 I deem the best.

Before using sea salt spray

Tori without sea salt spray on the right side (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

After using sea salt spray

Tori used sea salt spray on the left side (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Best sea salt sprays, according to a beauty editor

1. Charles Worthington Sunshine Salt Spray Takeaway

(Image credit: Boots)

Charles Worthington Sunshine Salt Spray Takeaway Specifications : Today's Best Deals £3.49 at Boots Reasons to buy + Travel-friendly bottle + Really affordable Reasons to avoid - Won't do too much for UV hair protection

Charles Worthington honestly never disappoints me with all the haircare I've tried and this salt spray is no different. It's great on its own, before braiding my hair or alongside waving tools. It gives that salty finish without being crunchy and a nice shine without looking greasy. It's also the most affordable I've tried, which get a thumbs up from me.

2. Moo and Yoo Sea Salt Spray

(Image credit: Moo and Yoo)

Moo and Yoo Sea Salt Spray Today's Best Deals £26 at Moo and Yoo Reasons to buy + Contains marula oil to combat dryness + Looks smart on the shelf Reasons to avoid - Glass bottle can be a little slippery when spraying

More than just a salt spray, this works brilliantly to enhance the hair's texture and keep it hydrated. Hair never feels dry or sticky, which is all thanks to the inclusion of marula oil. It's also housed in a lovely glass bottle, which is a nice touch that you don't find with other beach wave styling products.

3. Ouai Wave Spray

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Ouai Wave Spray Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Cult Beauty Global View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Smells beautiful + Comes in a smaller size - perfect for travel or testing before investing Reasons to avoid - Needs heat styling to get the most out of the product

If you aren't a fan of traditional sea salt sprays, consider giving this a whirl. It's formulated using rice protein instead of salt to deliver that tousled look but without the crunch. It's a product I use alongside heat styling tools to give that classic beach wave but I find it enhances my natural (subtle) waves without styling tools, too. It adds the most beautiful scent to the hair that you could even skip your perfume.

4. Hair By Sam McKnight Sundaze Sea Spray

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Hair By Sam McKnight Sundaze Sea Spray Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty Global View at Liberty London Reasons to buy + Performs really well + Smells beautiful Reasons to avoid - Can be a little drying if you use too much

Of course, Sam McKnight makes sea salt spray chic whilst delivering a gorgeous finish with barely any effort. I love to use a little spritz of this with a waving tool; you don't need much of it as it performs like an old school salt spray giving impressive texture. Because of that, it can be a little drying but if you don't overdo it, it's perfect. Plus, it smells beautiful.

5. KMS Hairplay Sea Salt Spray

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

KMS Hairplay Sea Salt Spray Today's Best Deals £23 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Brilliant for fine hair + Gives a matte finish Reasons to avoid - Might be a little drying for some

A spritz of this is a dream for hair like mine. I have fine hair but lots of it, which isn't always the ideal canvas for beachy textured hair. It gives more than just a fresh-out-the-sea finish on the hair, it delivers volume and has a completely matte texture.

6. Bumble and Bumble Surf Infusion Spray

(Image credit: Boots)

Bumble and Bumble Surf Infusion Spray Today's Best Deals £29 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Blended with oils + Doesn't have that crunchy finish Reasons to avoid - Might need to use styling tools to get desired effect

This one is a little more fancy than your typical sea salt spray and the clue is in the name; it's a hybrid 'infusion' formula. If you hate the crunch that comes with sea salt sprays, then this is the one for you. Its blend of oils is what gives it that moisturising effect whilst delivering that salty beach finish. It's one that I'd recommend using with styling tools if you don't have naturally wavy hair to give it some extra beachy texture. It also adds a beautiful shine to the hair.