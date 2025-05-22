In the worlds of beauty, fashion and entertainment. All eyes are turned to the wild west. And I don't know about you, but I am one Luke Combs song away from packing up and living on a ranch. Texas-core is everywhere, from Rodeo hair to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour. The latest hair trend riding into the spotlight? None other than the 'cowgirl cut'.

This is the cut of the summer, just look at the It girls of now. Think Suki Waterhouse, Sabrina Carpenter, Alexa Chung, and Miley Cyrus, who have all been spotted wearing the chop. The layered haircut often sits at shoulder length or longer and frames the face just right, allowing for natural movement and a rebellious, free-spirited feel. The best part? It can be worn in more ways than one.

You don't have to ask me twice to dust off my cowboy boots. I consulted a hairstylist to find out exactly what the look is all about, how it's achieved, and whether it's right for you. Saddle up.

What is the cowgirl cut?

The clue is in the name, "The cut is heavily influenced by a relaxed ranch life, where you can snatch your hair back, throw on a hat or leave it to do its thing and it will still look great," explains Jordan Garrett, stylist from Hershesons Fitzrovia. Often styled with curls or waves, the textured cut is typically paired with curtain bangs or a long fringe.

Unlike the more polished lob, "'The cowgirl cut is heavily layered and focuses on face-framing," says Jordan, explaining that this allows for natural movement, promising a good hair day even when left unstyled or tousled. "Its purpose is to look effortless, easy wearing and undone."

Who does the cowgirl haircut suit?

Thanks to its emphasis on face framing, Jordan explains that the cowgirl cut is extremely versatile and can be tailored to suit just about anyone. "Even if you have curly, wavy hair, a heart-shaped face, you can curate the framing to suit you."

And whether you favour a sleek look or a wash-and-go finish, Jordan explains there's a style for everyone. "It's not tailored to one vice," he confirms. "If you look at Suki Waterhouse and Sabrina Carpenter, they both have this cowgirl haircut, but they wear it totally differently: one polished and one undone."

While Jordan acknowledges the look works best with "wavy or curly hair with a slight kink", it can also work with finer or straight hair with the help of texturising styling products to create a "defined, air-dried look".

Cowgirl cut hair inspiration:

Styled by Owen Gould, British model and singer Suki Waterhouse turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala with the 70s-inspired cowgirl cut. Her shoulder-skimming layers were styled with an effortless, lived-in texture.

Country girl at heart, Miley Cyrus is a natural fit for the cowgirl cut. Her look combines long, flowing layers with a short, blunt fringe. She maintains a tousled finish that feels rock 'n' roll but remains wearable.

Dakota Johnson, actress, producer, and owner of Hollywood's most talked-about fringe, is proof of Jordan's point that the Cowgirl Cut can be "effortlessly pulled up." Styled by her longtime collaborator Mark Townsend, Dakota's soft, face-framing layers are designed to fall forward naturally, even when the rest is swept up.

Though more polished, singer Sabrina Carpenter also wears a version of the Cowgirl Cut, recognisable by her signature fringe and soft, face-framing layers. She often opts for a bouncy blow-dry, giving the look a glossy, retro finish.

Alexa Chung wears a shorter, more undone take on the Cowgirl Cut. Her signature wispy fringe and collarbone-grazing layers give the style a relaxed, low-maintenance edge.

How do you achieve the cowgirl cut?

When it comes to achieving the cowgirl cut in-salon, Jordan explains it is all about laying the groundwork for it to be worn or grow out effortlessly. "My big thing when you start these haircuts is the length and shape balance," he explains. "If this is perfect, it will grow out great."

As for technique? "There's no one-size-fits-all," says Jordan, explaining many ways to achieve it. "I would start with the front, getting the desired face framing, whether this is more layers, bangs, or fringe, depending on the texture of the hair." It also comes down to how the hair naturally behaves, "if the hair has a slight kink or curl, it's a lot better to do it dry, as you can see how the hair sits naturally, but if the hair is super straight and coarse, I would always cut it wet."

How do you maintain the cowgirl cut?

Jordan explains that the cut naturally lends itself to being low-maintenance, as when cut correctly, it will naturally grow out with the same effortless, tousled charm. His main tip is to keep hair healthy and hydrated, and reduce frizz with treatments like the Hershesons Almost Everything Cream.

Jordan recommends reaching for a texturising spray like the Hershesons Air Dry Spray for that soft breezy finish. "Then, let hair dry on its own, or diffuse if it is naturally curly. You can always go back in with a curling wand to enhance any curls."