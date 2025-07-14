Thousands of Women Are Reporting Excessive Hair Loss on Ozempic—Here’s What’s Going On

Whether we like it or not, Ozempic is here to stay. While precise figures have not been disclosed, it's estimated that over 500,000 people in the UK are using weight loss injections like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Saxenda. The vast majority are paying for the medication via private online pharmacies, as you cannot get semaglutide products on the NHS, unless you are prescribed it to manage type-2 diabetes, or if you're living with weight-related health issues—the latter being at the discretion of your doctor.

But as the number of people using the medication increases, so does public awareness of its side effects. As well as common gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation, weight loss injections have been linked to "ozempic face"—which is defined by a gaunt or hollowed appearance as a result of rapidly sagging and ageing skin. And now, many people, especially women, are reporting hair loss when using these drugs. Here's what you need to know.

Does Ozempic cause hair loss?

Firstly, it is worth noting that there is currently no scientific evidence linking weight loss drugs to hair loss, meaning more studies need to be done to conclusively rule it out as a side effect of usage.

However, Dr Vincent Wong, who treats Ozempic-related hair shed at his London clinic, Omniere, weighs in: "Weight loss drugs aren't directly linked to hair loss, but some people have noticed more shedding while using them. It’s usually not the medication itself but the rapid weight loss or changes happening in the body that can trigger it. When your system’s under a bit of stress, it can push more hair into the shedding phase, which can be alarming but is usually temporary."

In the short term, he explains that you may notice extra hair in your hair brush or shower after a few months of being on the drug. "That's typically the body reacting to fast weight loss or a shift in nutrients. Long term, things often settle down, especially if you're looking after your diet and stress levels. But if the shedding doesn’t improve, it might be a sign your body needs a bit more support." In this case, be sure to consult a registered health professional.

It's also worth noting that weight loss injections can affect all types of hair—whether it be straight, curly, or wavy. But, Dr Wong adds: "People with thinner or already fragile hair tend to notice it more quickly, but the root cause is more about what’s going on internally than their actual hair texture."

Should you stop taking Ozempic if you experience hair loss?

In any case, if you experience hair loss when taking drugs like Ozempic, consult with your doctor first. But, dependent on your situation, Dr Wong explains that you shouldn't stop the medication altogether, although altering the dose with the guidance of your doctor may be advised. "Hair shedding sounds scary, but it’s usually manageable and not a reason to avoid the product altogether. If you’re under the care of a good doctor and keeping your nutrition in check, most people find it either doesn’t happen or improves over time."

Can you limit hair loss on weight loss drugs?

As expected, the key to limit hair shedding is slow, steady weight loss and nourishing your body along the way—which is always strongly encouraged whether you're using weight loss injections, trying to lose weight naturally, or maintaining your current health. "Focus on balanced meals, manage stress, and avoid anything too harsh on the hair like tight styles or over-processing," Dr Wong says.

Common deficiencies that are linked to excessive shedding including zinc, iron, biotin and protein—so it is worth taking these as supplements to support healthy hair growth anyway.

Is hair loss more likely to be experienced by women?

As it stands, the majority of patients reporting hair loss symptoms on weight loss drugs are women. This is likely down to the fact that these drugs can cause hormonal shifts and changes in insulin levels, as well as impact thyroid function and the balance of oestrogen in the body. All of these things can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to hair loss.

As such, if someone has underlying hormonal imbalances or undiagnosed or poorly managed hypothyroidism (low thyroid function), they may experience more dramatic hair loss when on the likes of Ozempic.

How can you support hair on Ozempic?

Dr Wong urges those taking weight loss drugs to nourish their hair from the inside out. But as well as getting adequete amounts of protein and nutrients, if you want to boost your scalp health, he says that you can explore treatments like Sylfirm X. This is a radiofrequency microneedling device that stimulates the hair follicles, improves blood circulation, calms inflammation, and encourages a healthy scalp—all which promote a stronger foundation for hair growth.

Finally, remember that it's important to be fully clued up before starting any new medications. With any drug comes side effects, if you're concerned or have questions, do consult with your doctor or GP.