I Can’t Stop Thinking About Charli XCX’s Wedding Mini Dress

It’s been four days since Charli XCX wed DJ and drummer for The 1975, George Daniel (now George XCX), in what will go down in our great city’s history as one of—if not the—most quintessential East London wedding of all time. And still, I cannot rid my mind of the events of the day, chief among them: the wedding mini dress. Both of them, in fact. For the ceremony, there was—of course—Vivienne Westwood and for the afters at Ellie’s bar in Hackney: another white mini wedding dress, this one, a 60s-tinged off-the-shoulder style by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

I’ve long suspected that what makes a wedding great is authenticity. Now, ‘authenticity’ is one of those annoying buzzwords that gets bandied around and subsequently loses all meaning. Authenticity, in the case of this wedding, translated to a gloriously low-key affair that felt—dare I say it—very Brat.

Eschewing tradition—especially when it comes to celebrity weddings—there was no glossy multi-page magazine spread, no frothy gown, no star-studded spectacle (*cough* Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez). In their place: wraparound rave shades, lime bikes, cigarettes served on silver platters and £8 martinis. It’s enough to make a wedding oppositionist (me) say ‘I do’ I only threw this party 4 u.

Is the tide finally turning on ostentatiously lavish weddings? It’s precisely that wishful thinking which led me to lose a few hours earlier this week tracking down the best and brattiest bridal styles...

It is supremely iconic that a wedding which seemingly had no official photographers has sent the internet into such a tailspin. Searches for ‘Vivienne Westwood wedding dress’ are up 271%, ‘wedding mini dress’ searches are exploding (up 397%) and ‘Off-the-shoulder bridal dress’ searches have also shot up by 270%.

It’s giving Jennifer Lopez wearing Versace to the Grammys in 2000 and subsequently birthing the internet as we know it today. It’s giving—if you’ll excuse me mixing pop culture references—breaking the internet.

Also iconic: you can rent the exact Vivienne Westwood Nova Cora mini wedding dress from By Rotation.

Charli XCX wearing mini wedding dress by Saint Laurent for the after-party at Ellie's bar in Dalston (Image credit: Jimmy Choo)

Being an outfit repeater is very brat. Being an outfit repeater on your wedding day? We’re gonna need a new metaphor. Charli XCX first wore this swishy 60s-style at We Love Green festival in Paris earlier this summer. For the second outing, the knee boots were switched for a pair of pointed Jimmy Choo Amita pumps, which emphasised the retro mood. A satin clutch and signature buggy sunglasses completed the look (see: authentic).

