In 1994, Chris McMillan made hair history when he crafted what would become one of the most iconic cuts of all time, "The Rachel", made famous by Jennifer Aniston. Fast forward to last year, he once again made waves in the hair world with White Lotus star Leslie Bibb's unapologetically sharp and ultra modern “c–ty little bob”, a super-blunt, slightly angled style that sparked fresh obsession.

Now, the renowned Los Angeles-based hair stylist has revealed what could be his most ambitious move yet: the launch of his own namesake brand. Designed to empower his clients, and hair lovers everywhere, to recreate the signature styles that made him a household name, the brand is due to launch on 12th August at Sephora.

@mrchrismcmillan Ummmm can you say iconic??

While the full details still tightly under wraps, McMillan has teased that it will provide "the secret to good hair" with an initial seven-piece lineup including The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray, a multitasking styling essential that preps, protects and smooths, as well as hair gel, mousse, styling balm, hairspray, dry texture spray and a wand for flyaway touch ups and edge styling.

On the brand's new Instagram page, McMillan emphasises that despite his a-list clientele, his heart has always been in the salon. "I don't think of myself as a celebrity hairdresser, who just does celebrities. That's just a small part of what I do," he shares. "I love working in a hair salon. It fuels me. The salon is where I started and it's so rewarding, I don't take for granted being in touch with the real life of real people every day. It's a big part of who I am. It's a big part of the brand."

With decades of hands-on experience and a legacy of era-defining styles, it's safe to say Chris McMillan's foray into haircare isn't just another celebrity-backed beauty brand. It's a culmination of a career shaping the way we wear our hair. And we couldn't be more here for it.

