Apricot Hair Is Seriously Trending Right Now—and It Screams ‘Euro Summer’

It looks like the hot weather is here to stay, and whether you're jetting off abroad or just hanging out in your local lido, we all want to look like we're channelling the carefree je ne sais quoi of "Euro summer". And what easier way to get the look than dabbling in the latest hair colour trend?

Yes, apricot coloured hair has seen a surge in popularity of late, and Jackson, the owner of the trendy, Peckham-based hair salon, Crab Salad tells me that it screams high summer '25. "Plus, everyone’s a bit tired of icy tones and neon shades—apricot's a nice middle ground," he adds. "It’s soft peach energy with just the right amount of punch. It's subtle enough to pass off as natural, but still makes people look twice." Scroll on to see how to bag the look for yourself.

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) A photo posted by on

How do you get apricot hair?

Apricot hair is basically somewhere between strawberry blonde and copper. As Stephen Buller of London’s first sustainable salon group, Buller and Rice explains: "It's a soft, peachy-copper tone that’s warm, flattering, and easy to wear. It’s not too bright, not too blonde—it's a sunlit shade that works on loads of people.

"It's been showing up on celebrities too. Emma Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt both recently revealed a warm apricot-red tone and Abbey Clancy and Olivia Attwood have gone for soft coppery-peach blends. On the K-beauty side, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lee Sung Kyung have both tried versions of pastel apricot-pink."

A post shared by Buller And Rice (@bullerandrice) A photo posted by on

Who does apricot hair suit?

"Honestly, pretty much everyone if it’s done right," replies Jackson. "It’s one of those colours that needs to be pushed warmer or cooler depending on your skin tone. It pops off on fair skin tones with pinky undertones, but also gives this mad warmth to deeper complexions too.

Stephen adds: "Apricot hair works well on warm and neutral skin tones, but it can be adjusted for cooler undertones too. If you’re naturally blonde or light brunette, it’s fairly easy to achieve. Darker hair might need pre-lightening, but the tone can still work with the right balance. Adding pink, gold, or copper tones to suit the person’s features is what makes apricot look fun and effortless instead of forced."

A post shared by Buller And Rice (@bullerandrice) A photo posted by on

How is it achieved in the salon?

As the goal is a balanced, even base with a tone that enhances your skin, your shade needs to be formulated based on your natural colour and complexion to achieve the best results, Stephen explains, adding that apricot has so many different tones.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"For existing blondes, it might just be the case of a gloss or toner service," he says. "These are semi-permanent shades that can be applied over your current lighter natural base or pre-lightened or blonde hair. For brunettes, we would pre-lighten and lift your existing shade, then tone with the apricot hues afterwards. But for clients with darker hair, I would recommend contacting your hairstylist and booking a consultation so you can have clear expectations of what you can achieve."

For this look, Jackson likes to use Davines' colour, particularly their View and Present Time ranges. "They’re demi-and semi-permanent formulas that deliver soft, subtle results, ideal for this kind of trend." And he agrees with Stephen: "For blondes, it’s all about finding the right tone. Apricot needs a good base to shine. If you’ve got darker hair, we’ll need to lighten it first to create a clean canvas. From there, we layer in that soft, sun-warmed peach tone. It’s a fully customised process, definitely not a one-size-fits-all approach."

"If your hair has been over-lightened and is slightly damaged or porous, adding some warmth will seal in dry, over-processed, dull hair and help bring back condition whilst adding shine. Apricot also fades nicely, so it’s lower maintenance than you’d expect for a fashion colour," Stephen adds.

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) A photo posted by on

How to maintain apricot hair?

If you want to keep this colour looking fresh, Jackson recommends avoiding hot showers, daily heat styling and skipping coloured conditioners. His preference is Davines' Alchemic Copper Conditioner: "It's mega to keep that colour looking juicy.

Stephen adds: "Apricot shades can fade quickly, so maintenance is important. Firstly, some basics such as using cool water, fewer washes, and avoiding sulphates—these small things make a big difference in how long the colour holds up." He also praises Davines' Alchemic Copper Conditioner. "It provides extra nourishment and direct pigments to enhance and preserve copper hues whilst maintaining rich, copper tones in your hair. Also, it deeply conditions and detangles, leaving your hair soft, shiny, and manageable."

"UV rays, chlorine, and salt water can also strip or distort the tone, so a UV-protectant leave-in or hair SPF spray is a must in the summer months. I recommend Davines SU Milk—it's one of Buller and Rice’s hero products. It’s a lightweight leave-in treatment that offers UV protection, heat defence and hydration—perfect for summer when your hair is facing sun, sea, and styling tools."

Best products for apricot hair