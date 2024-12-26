I know that when my hair is looking flat and lifeless these are the products are the only products to rely on

Using one of the best texturising sprays is one of the best ways to liven up your roots if they're in need of a boost. With just a few spritzes, they can add lift, texture and grit to give better hold and definition or enhance your natural texture.

If you're still fearing texture sprays because of the classic salt-heavy formulas that existed years ago, I'm excited to reintroduce you. Like many products in the beauty industry, texture spray formulas have come a long (long) way. No longer relying on hefty salt content to give that grip to the roots, texture sprays are designed to feel weightless while still delivering results.

There are lots of texture sprays out there, all with their strengths and weaknesses depending on what you're looking for. I'm here to help you make sense of what you should buy based on what you need.

In the market for a new texture spray? Here's my 6 favourites, plus all the intel from a pro on exactly how to use texture spray.

What is a texturising spray?

To explain exactly what texturising spray is, I called in a pro. "Texturising spray is a game-changer for adding volume, body, and texture to your hair without the heaviness of traditional styling products," explains hairstylist Luke Benson. Its main job is to "enhance your natural texture", which means different things for different hair types. Benson notes that it can work wonders for fine or limp hair because it adds instant lift to the roots.

It's a product also used to create updos because it adds lift and grip to the hair making it appear fuller and easier to manipulate when styling.

It makes a great alternative to dry shampoo on second day hair if hair isn't actually that greasy, but is in need of a little zhuzh. Benson says that it's brilliant at reviving limp hair with minimal effort for a finish that looks perfectly undone.

To use, "shake the can well and spritz the product onto dry hair, focusing on the roots and mid-lengths for added volume," Benson explains. "For a more tousled look, scrunch your hair with your hands or use a blow dryer with a diffuser," he adds. For me personally, my hair is fine but I have a lot of it and it's straight. This means that it can look a little flat at the roots. If I want to quickly give it a boost, I section my hair and spritz a small amount into my roots and that's it. It gives my hair volume with barely any effort needed.

Best texturising sprays

1. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Reasons to buy + Leaves no residue + Fool-proof to use Reasons to avoid - Expensive

I love this formula; so much so I wrote a while review on the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. I know it's much more expensive than others out there, I love using it—both its performance and its scent, it feels incredibly luxurious and high-performing. The formula contains a volcanic mineral called zeolite, which soaks up excess oils from the scalp, helping rid greasy roots while adding grip and volume. It also makes my hair much shinier, which I don't find I get with many other formulas.

2. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

Reasons to buy + Great for holding styles like curls on fine, straight hair + Smells clean and fresh Reasons to avoid - Can leave some residue in hair

Very close behind Oribe (or perhaps tied) is Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray. I adore Living Proof products, they are excellent and that includes this and the dry shampoo in particular. This is a product I use when I curl and style my hair. Due to the texture of my hair, curls drop fast but this helps with grip and hold power. It does leave a slight residue in the hair but I don't mind this when my hair is curled because I don't run my fingers through it when it is.

3. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texture Mist

Reasons to buy + Great for undone, beachy waves + Can be brushed out easily Reasons to avoid - If you want strong hold, use hairspray as well

This product, will, in fact, make you a cool girl—no matter who you are. If those undone beachy waves are your aim (the effortless look that Sam McKnight does so perfectly), this will help you achieve that. It's not heavy in the slightest and can be brushed through to remove. It helps revive limp roots and create slight grip adding to natural or styled texture. The one bit of criticism I've seen about this spray is that it doesn't hold long enough but that's not its sole purpose. If you want strong hold, then you'll need a hairspray too.

4. Keune Get a Grip

Reasons to buy + Recommended by a professional + Doesn't feel heavy in the roots Reasons to avoid - Not easy to just pick up in store if need be

Benson's go-to texturising spray is Keune Get a Grip. "It gives the perfect amount of hold and also has a lovely fragrance too," he says. Sometimes texturising sprays can feel too grippy on the hair and leaves it feeling like you've got excess product in (which no one wants). This gives just the right amount to give results without feeling heavy and uncomfortable.

5. Drybar Triple Sec 3-In-1 Finishing Spray Blanc Scent

Reasons to buy + Lovely scent with notes of vanilla, amber and coconut + Contains zeolite Reasons to avoid - Can leave the hair feeling a little dry if too much is used

Drybar Triple Sec 3-In-1 Finishing Spray Blanc Scent is fairly new for me but I'm glad it's now on my radar. Like Oribe's, this formula contains zeolite, which helps absorb oils, which is brilliant for greasy hair that needs a dry shampoo effect along with texture. It's very lightweight and also leaves hair looking nice and shiny after using.

6. Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray

Reasons to buy + Has that iconic Moroccanoil scent + Adds instant volume Reasons to avoid - Can leave coloured residue if used too close to the roots on darker hair

Moroccanoil is a brand I regularly use in my routine and this dry texture spray has a permanent place in it. It's one I use on my roots if I feel like they look a bit flat as well as on styling days when I'm blowdrying or curling. It has great grip and adds instant volume as well as enough hold that I don't have to use hairspray. If I want my hair to really last, I'll use hairspray as an addition but this has decent hold alone for casual days. It's infused with argan oil meaning it doesn't feel as drying on the hair and, of course, has the iconic Moroccanoil scent to it.