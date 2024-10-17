I spend a lot of time analysing hair trends—and I can't stop admiring these celebrity-approved straight bobs

*This* is why a sleek, straight bob is such a timeless look

Gabrielle Union is seen in SoHo in Midtown on March 11, 2022 in New York City
(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)
Ah, the bob. Though it's not a haircut I'll ever get myself, it's one that I admire on others on a weekly—if not daily—basis because, when done right, it's a serious style statement. There are several variations, many of which have been 2024 hair trends, but one that rarely falls out of favour is the straight bob.

This season, the sleek and blunt 90s bob is showcasing its enduring appeal, while straight, long bobs with layered ends that create the appearance of extra volume have also been popular. Want to nail the straight bob for yourself? Here’s what you need to know about styling your bob hairstyle smooth and sleek, including expert hairdresser insights and plenty of visual celebrity inspiration.

What is a straight bob?

Unlike some hair trends with nicknames that require a bit more explanation, such as the supermodel bob or business bob, a straight bob is exactly that: a haircut that sits anywhere between the cheekbones and above the shoulders that has been styled with a smooth finish, free from texture. The antithesis to a curly or wavy bob, if you will.

How to style a straight bob

Unless your hair is naturally this sleek and straight, you’ll need to use some heat to style it completely smooth and, therefore, apply some kind of heat protectant beforehand. But you’ll also need to take steps to ensure this style lasts as well as possible.

“When it comes to keeping a really sleek bob it all starts in the prepping process,” says hairdresser, Michelle Sultan, ambassador for BaByliss. “You’re going to start off with a really good leave-in conditioner and some sort of hair protectant; if we’re talking about doing it on Afro hair that tends to go curly, you want to make sure you’ve got a good heat protector and leave-in conditioner.” By nourishing the hair sufficiently before you blow dry, you’ll reduce its need to reach out to the atmosphere for moisture and, in turn, the likelihood of excess frizz developing.

“Blow dry with a good, ultra-fast, lightweight professional hair dryer; the Air Power Pro [by BaByliss] is unreal for creating real sleekness in a bob,” Michelle continues. “I sleek bobs to have a lot of movement as well. I don’t want them to be [stuck] flat to the head, so another really good tip is to make sure your hair’s not too weighed down with heavy oils and products. I like to put everything into the hair wet and use a light finishing serum or anti-humidity spray, which will keep the hair from ‘pouffing’ out.”

BaByliss Air Power Volume Hot Air Styler
BaByliss Air Power Volume Hot Air Styler

The Redken Acidic Colour Gloss Heat Protection Spray
Redken Acidic Colour Gloss Heat Protection Spray

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray
Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk
JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk

Celebrity straight bob inspiration

1. Lily Collins

Lily Collins attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Emily In Paris" Season 4 Part 1 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

One of the bob references of the moment, here Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wears her ultra-smooth bob with the slightest hint of movement.

2. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to a bob, and I love this heavily side-parted, smooth style.

3. Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston attends the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards on January 7, 2001 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage via Getty Images)

A throwback to Jen An with a very '90s-esque, razor-sharp bob (though this shot was actually taken in 2001).

4. Emma Stone

Emma Stone at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Technically this is pushing the limits of this haircut's definition, but this flicked-out, straight long bob looks so good on Emma Stone we just had to include it.

5. Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Complete with a full fringe, Jodie Turner-Smith's cheekbone-hugging bob has serious 1920s vibes.

6. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa arrives at the Variety's 2nd Annual Hitmakers Brunch at Sunset Tower on December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

She may be one of the poster girls of the anti-bob look right now, but there'll always be a place in my heart for Dua Lipa's bob.

7. Jennifer Lopez

ennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

I'm obsessed with Jennifer Lopez's pairing of wet-look roots on her flicked-out bob.

8. Ciara

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Ciara's bob hairstyles are pretty iconic, and this one has the perfect rounded silhouette.

9. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

And, finally, Selena Gomez's thick long bob with rounded ends just oozes glamour.

