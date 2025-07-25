Celebrity Stylist Tabitha Simmons’ Style Secrets and Wardrobe Essentials - YouTube Watch On

Tabitha Simmons is one of the biggest names in fashion. She began her career as a model while studying design at Kingston University, but quickly transitioned into styling, rising through the ranks at Dazed & Confused and Vogue. She has styled campaigns and shows for some of the world’s biggest fashion houses, including Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, and, most recently, Erdem. As a longtime contributing fashion editor for American Vogue, there are few A-listers she hasn’t worked with — including Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Anne Hathaway.

In 2009, Tabitha launched her namesake footwear line. Her signature feminine aesthetic — featuring laser-cut leather, velvet, and floral details — struck the perfect balance between elegance and practicality, earning her a loyal clientele of fashion editors and celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Jennifer Aniston, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Most recently, she collaborated with high street giant Next to create an affordable line of shoes and bags, giving fans a chance to buy into her style without the designer price tag.

Tabitha is quietly brilliant despite having won both the British Fashion Award for Emerging Talent in Accessories in 2011 and the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design in 2012. With many strings to her bow, in 2020 Tabitha was also appointed Creative Director of the luxury leather goods house Tanner Krolle, where she reimagined the brand’s heritage pieces with a modern twist.

Balancing multiple creative roles, Tabitha remains one of the most influential names in fashion. When she isn’t at her home in the Cotswolds, she’s usually living out of a suitcase. I managed to pin her down — in between shooting in Paris and before heading back to the U.S. — and here, she talks me through her style, her go-to everyday outfit, and how she can’t stop wearing her latest shoe designs. The good news? You can buy them too.

