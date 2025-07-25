What to Wear in Summer When the Weather Just Won't Stop Changing

I'm writing to you from a rooftop bar. Boujee, I know—until I paint the full picture. It’s raining, the wind has whipped every drinks menu off the table, and my strapless top feels significantly less chic now that goosebumps have crept across my arms. A clear (yet all too familiar) fashion faux pas, considering that when I chose both my outfit and my office location this morning, the sun was shining. Ah, how the Great British summer loves to test us.

As we battle through four seasons in a single day, the right outfit becomes essential. No one wants to be caught in a downpour wearing a new pair of suede sandals. Or, in my case, attempting to shield themselves from the wind with table napkins—cue the image of a very un-chic fashion editor at work.

Finding that perfect balance can be a challenge. But luckily, some of the chicest women have already found the answer to dressing for both rain and shine. The key takeaways? Comfort is non-negotiable. Flip flops—though they may feel odd when wet—are surprisingly failsafe in unpredictable weather. And layers are your best friend.

Below, five looks I’ll be recreating starting tomorrow.

Pyjama pants and a trusty tee

Dolce & Gabbana made the humble pyjama pant the core focus of its mens Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and Monikh proves they're not only comfortable but effortlessly cool. When paired with a cosy cotton tee, clear flip flops and an on-trend cord necklace, expect a laidback look that will see you through both bright sunshine and a sudden shower. Plus, if it's really chilly, you can shrug a jumper across the shoulders.

Crisp culottes and a black bomber jacket

Few things are worse to wear in the rain than floor-skimming jeans, as you'll soon have all of the water from the floor halfway up your legs. Horrendous. The alternative? Cropped linen culottes. Style with a shell jacket to help shield from any showers.

Cuffed ankle trousers and a vibrant shirt

If cropped lengths aren't quite for you, I have another suggestion: elasticated ankles. Opt for a pair in the trending balloon-leg shape and you'll have a look that appears much more fashion-forward than simply rain resistant. Note the shirt layering for extra warmth, too.

Jeans and box-fresh trainers

For days when your to-do list requires a hefty scroll, an outfit that's easy to move in is essential. So, look to trusty trainers to see you take you through every step—box fresh, to ensure that white shade is nice and shiny. And, if you do reach for jeans, just make sure they don't hit the floor.

A linen skirt and simple shirt

While, yes, trousers and jeans are incredibly easy to move in—sprinting out of the rain is actually effortless—a skirt offers an elevated alternative. Linen fabrics are not only trending but quick to dry when wet and will also keep you cool during warmer weather. Style with strappy sandals and a crisp white shirt for an outfit that will see you through a whole host of occasions.