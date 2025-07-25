Known for its minimalist yet stylish feel, the Scandi aesthetic has already taken over our wardrobes—prompting us to embrace capsule pieces instead of louder statements led by fleeting trends. And its influence doesn't end there.

Thanks to the likes of Matilda Djerf, our beauty routines, too, have had quite the Scandi-style makeover. From the famed slicked-back bun and the rise of the Scandi bob to the ongoing trends that favour the 'clean girl' makeup routine and neutral manis, each element feeds into that coveted "put-together" yet pared-back look. And in keeping with the effortlessly chic approach, there's another category on the block that's equally deserving of your attention: Scandi perfumes. After all, why not smell the part too?

"Scandinavian scents are more clean and deeply rooted in nature. They're sophisticated and scaled down but high quality," shares Stina Bibbi, founder of Bibbi Parfums. "Rather than maximal, they're minimalistic and evoke quiet confidence. 'Tell me you’re it without telling me you’re it' kind of way," she explains.

Stina also points out that apart from the scent preferences, "Scandi are also very much into sustainability, minimalistic packaging and ethical production."

Isabelle Lewenhaupt, CEO and founder of Swedish perfume house Björk and Berries, Scandi perfumes reflect the same restraint you find in Nordic fashion: pared-back but emotionally attuned. “What sets Scandinavian perfumes apart is their intimacy," she says. "These are the scents that don’t perform for others. They’re worn for the wearer—designed to evoke rather than impress."

As far as the notes go, Stina shares that the most popular blends are rooted in nature—describing them as "foresty, salty and green". "They're close to the skin, almost cotton-like," she says. "Fresh and airy, rather than deep and heavy."

Isabelle shares that there is a noticeable shift toward emotion-led compositions—fragrances that embody feelings like anticipation, nostalgia, and stillness. “Rather than chasing trends in raw materials, they focus is on sensorial storytelling. It’s not minimalism for the minimalism’s sake, it’s about creating space for interpretation,” she explains. There’s a distinct appreciation for subtlety and ambiguity, notes that blur rather than define. Think soft musks, translucent woods, airy resins, and unconventional florals that don’t necessarily read as ‘feminine’ or ‘masculine’," she says.

“It’s less about named ingredients and more about the trail a scent leaves behind, something atmospheric, clean, but not at all sterile, and intimate without being overtly sensual,” she adds.

Intrigued? Below, I've put together an edit of the best Scandi scents that are nothing short of impressive. From uplifting summer-appropriate perfumes and warmer amber-y fragrances to 'grown-up' gourmands, these scents will woo even the fussiest of perfume lovers.

The best Scandi perfumes