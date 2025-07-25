Meet the 'Cool Girl' Scandi Perfumes That Smell Effortlessly Put-Together
'Quiet luxury', bottled
Known for its minimalist yet stylish feel, the Scandi aesthetic has already taken over our wardrobes—prompting us to embrace capsule pieces instead of louder statements led by fleeting trends. And its influence doesn't end there.
Thanks to the likes of Matilda Djerf, our beauty routines, too, have had quite the Scandi-style makeover. From the famed slicked-back bun and the rise of the Scandi bob to the ongoing trends that favour the 'clean girl' makeup routine and neutral manis, each element feeds into that coveted "put-together" yet pared-back look. And in keeping with the effortlessly chic approach, there's another category on the block that's equally deserving of your attention: Scandi perfumes. After all, why not smell the part too?
"Scandinavian scents are more clean and deeply rooted in nature. They're sophisticated and scaled down but high quality," shares Stina Bibbi, founder of Bibbi Parfums. "Rather than maximal, they're minimalistic and evoke quiet confidence. 'Tell me you’re it without telling me you’re it' kind of way," she explains.
Stina also points out that apart from the scent preferences, "Scandi are also very much into sustainability, minimalistic packaging and ethical production."
Isabelle Lewenhaupt, CEO and founder of Swedish perfume house Björk and Berries, Scandi perfumes reflect the same restraint you find in Nordic fashion: pared-back but emotionally attuned. “What sets Scandinavian perfumes apart is their intimacy," she says. "These are the scents that don’t perform for others. They’re worn for the wearer—designed to evoke rather than impress."
As far as the notes go, Stina shares that the most popular blends are rooted in nature—describing them as "foresty, salty and green". "They're close to the skin, almost cotton-like," she says. "Fresh and airy, rather than deep and heavy."
Isabelle shares that there is a noticeable shift toward emotion-led compositions—fragrances that embody feelings like anticipation, nostalgia, and stillness. “Rather than chasing trends in raw materials, they focus is on sensorial storytelling. It’s not minimalism for the minimalism’s sake, it’s about creating space for interpretation,” she explains. There’s a distinct appreciation for subtlety and ambiguity, notes that blur rather than define. Think soft musks, translucent woods, airy resins, and unconventional florals that don’t necessarily read as ‘feminine’ or ‘masculine’," she says.
“It’s less about named ingredients and more about the trail a scent leaves behind, something atmospheric, clean, but not at all sterile, and intimate without being overtly sensual,” she adds.
Intrigued? Below, I've put together an edit of the best Scandi scents that are nothing short of impressive. From uplifting summer-appropriate perfumes and warmer amber-y fragrances to 'grown-up' gourmands, these scents will woo even the fussiest of perfume lovers.
The best Scandi perfumes
Let's face it, Byredo paved the way for Scandi perfumes to be known and loved on a global scale. After all, the brand has become practically synonymous with the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic, and deservedly so.
One of the most recent launches to join the Byredo fragrance family? Bal d'Afrique Absolu de Parfum, which is a slightly richer yet not at all overwhelming iteration of the original with a more gourmand profile. At the opening, it's a bit more citrusy than I expected, with notes of bergamot and lemon taking centerstage. However, as it develops, it reveals a soft heart of musks, violet and praline, before settling into the warm and earthy base of vetiver, cedarwood and black amber. To me, it feels like a grown-up gourmand scent that smells like a bottled Mediterranean holiday.
One of the brand's all-time bestsellers, Mojave Ghost is one for the floral and woody lovers. Inspired by the rare ghost flower that blooms in the wilderness of the Mojave Desert, this scent is easy to wear all year round, regardless of the look you're going for. Featuring notes of musky ambrette, violet, magnolia, sandalwood, cedarwood, amber and musk, this eau de parfum has that powdery touch without feeling dated. Signature to the Scandi aesthetic, it's refined, subtle and chic.
If you love the idea of a green fragrance with an edge, let me introduce you to Bibbi's Ghost of Tom, a unisex fragrance that captures the smoky feel of black tea, balanced with a touch of bergamot. To me, it smells like enjoying a freshly brewed cup of tea outside by the garden during springtime—when the mornings are warmer but still crisp and chilly, so you wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket. What starts off as a fresh kick of bergamot and blackcurrant settles into a smoky heart of Ceylon black tea and violet. As it dries down, it reveals a warm base of amber, Birch tree and Indian papyrus—completing a blend that smells unique yet effortless.
Rooted in Scandinavian nature, Bjork and Berries is a niche Swedish perfume brand that definitely should be on every fragrance lover's radar. Case in point: this aromatic woody scent that captures the feeling of standing in a snow-covered forest, surrounded by white birch and green pine. Opening with juicy notes of blackcurrant, bergamot and lemon, this perfume slowly reveals a soft floral heart, featuring notes of violet and lily of the valley. As it lingers on the skin, it settles into a warm and comforting base of vetiver, tonka bean and cedarwood to echo the essence of Swedish woods. Hands down, one of the most unique Scandinavian scents on the market.
Now, if you're loyal to your woody fragrances, let me introduce you to Mythe, one of the four recently launched fragrances from none other than the 'cool girl'-approved Scandinavian fashion brand COS. It's earthy, textured and fresh, exuding the exact kind of pared-back elegance that the brand is so renowned for. The spicy opening of ginger is cleverly balanced with bergamot, while the heart of vetiver and cardamom wood violet add a bit of rough texture. At the base, wood violet and amyris create a pillow-soft floral base to add a delicate feel to an otherwise dark and spicy ensemble.
Sister brand to COS, & Other Stories hosts its own set of memorable scents that echo the Scandi aesthetic, and this eau de toilette is no exception. Evoking an almost angelic feel, this fresh scent is subtle yet comforting—ideal for those of us after a "clean" skin scent. Opening with notes of bergamot and ambrette, the floral heart of this fragrance adds a soft and romantic feel (courtesy of magnolia, waterlily and freesia). But the base is where this scent truly shines, revealing a blend of musks and fresh white linen. It may not make a big impression when you enter the room, but it will sure add a beautiful touch to your Scandi-inspired capsule wardrobe.
Denise is an award-winning beauty journalist with years of experience in the industry, writing about everything from makeup and skincare to perfume and haircare. Having interviewed celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Winnie Harlow, Denise's vast writing portfolio also includes a number of product reviews, buying guides, first-person features and deep-dive explainers.