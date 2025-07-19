This Anti-Frizz Haircare Range Has Almost Single-Handedly Saved My Damaged, Wavy Hair This Summer

I'm well aware that I sound like a broken record when I complain about my natural hair—it's one of my biggest beauty challenges, and I make no secret of that. Neither straight nor curly, instead sitting firmly in the frizzy and wavy category, it changes day-to-day depending on the weather, which shampoo I've used, and even which hairbrush I've used. But the one thing that has made the biggest difference to me has to be Amika products, namely the anti-frizz range, which has worked small miracles in this heat.

I've found that narrowing down the best wavy hair products is far different to other hair textures. I have definitely been guilty of using shampoos for curly hair and wondering why my waves still weren't defined. But I have now discovered that I need a wavy-specific routine to eradicate the frizz and uneven wave pattern I have to contend with, and Amika products deliver just that.

Below are the items that I have noticed make a genuine, tangible difference to my hair and how it behaves. From eradicating fly aways to restoring hydration and shine in my bleach-dead ends, I swear by every single one of these.

The best Amika products

1. Amika Forget Frizz Anti-Frizz Shampoo

Reasons to buy + Genuinely tackles frizz + Suitable for all hair types + Hydrates Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

For a long time, I saw no point in expensive shampoos. I believed that conditioners and hair masks were what really made a difference, so I may as well go for the cheapest shampoo possible. I only realised the true extent of my error when I tried out this exact one.

I washed my hair with this on the morning of a 30 degree day (followed by the rest of the range) before blow drying my hair straight, and I was shocked that even after a full day out there was hardly any frizz in sight. This is not normal for me. Any humidity and my frizz instantly jumps out.

And not only does it prevent frizz, but this formula also leaves my hair shiny, hydrated, and thoroughly cleansed. There's pretty much nothing else I could ask for in a summer hair product.

2. Amika Forget Frizz Anti-Frizz Conditioner

Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Leaves hair soft + Doesn't take long to work Reasons to avoid - Not very thick

The next part of the range is the conditioner, which complements the shampoo perfectly. It has the same anti-frizz, hydrating, shine-boosting properties, all whilst making the hair more manageable and less tangled. It's not as thick as a mask, but it still delivers enough nourishment for my bleached hair, without leaving any greasiness or heaviness.

3. Amika Frizz-Me-Not Hydrating Anti-Frizz Treatment

Reasons to buy + Leave in treatment + Heat protectant + Smooths frizz Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work as well when air drying

If there's one thing my hair needs, it's some sort of leave-in conditioner. Without it, I stand no chance at getting a brush through my ends. This is my go-to when I'm heat styling my hair and want to keep my look in tact, even through humid weather. A heat protectant and conditioner in one, it has all my needs covered in a lightweight formula that doesn't add any greasiness to my roots, even when I use a generous amount. Using this after washing and conditioning with the same range, I know my hair will remain frizz-free all day.

4. Amika Hydro-Rush Intense Moisture Shampoo

Reasons to buy + Works wonders for damaged hair + Lathers nicely + Refillable option Reasons to avoid - Almost too hydrating sometimes

This was the first Amika shampoo I tried in desperate bid to bring my severely bleach-damaged hair back from the dead. And boy, did it deliver. Made with squalane, hyaluronic acid and coconut water, it's clinically shown to make hair three times more hydrated—and I certainly found that to be true.

It might seem strange to complain about hair being too shiny, but there were times when this shampoo made my hair so soft that my roots were slightly too glossy for my liking. However, if you want as much shine as possible, you'll love it. It played a huge role in nursing my bleached ends back to health, and though I haven't used it for a few months, my hair continues to look and feel extra hydrated.

5. Amika Hydro-Rush Intense Moisture Leave In Conditoner

Reasons to buy + Detangles effortlessly + Sinks into hair + Boosts shine Reasons to avoid - Need quite a few spritzes for my full head

On the days I'm not heat styling, this is the leave-in treatment I always use after washing. It makes it extremely easy to brush through my knots and gives my waves more definition compared to when I don't use any after shower products. I do have top use a fair few sprays to cover my whole head, but I do have pretty thick hair. However, I'm still on my first bottle of this, so it seems like it goes further than the 200ml bottle suggests.

6. Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo

Reasons to buy + Adds volume + Tackles oiliness + Big bottle Reasons to avoid - Scent may not be for everyone

I have heard plenty of beauty editors hail this as one of the best dry shampoos on the market, and I have to agree. It's lightweight and volumising, and it absorbs oil like a dream—crucial. It has a gorgeous scent and scalp-nourishing ingredients that make it better for your hair than the average dry shampoo spray, and it does exactly what it says on the tin. I love it for the volumising boost it provides, but a little also goes a long way.