Curly hair products to take your texture to the next level

Love them or loathe them, your curls need some extra care if they’re to look their best
Curly hair products that deliver on their promises are hard to find; but they are out there and we’ve done our homework to find them.
That said, it’s a truth universally acknowledged that it’s no easy task trying to find exactly what works for your specific hair type. There are so many different curly hairstyles out there, from tight corkscrew curls to looser ringlet styles, that there are almost too many curly hair products to choose from.
Plenty of us battle with the frizzy hair on a daily basis in an attempt to smooth, straighten or even eliminate altogether our natural curl pattern, but we’ve got a few great hair solutions tucked in our beauty arsenal at Marie Claire HQ. And the good news is, you’re guaranteed to find a match that’s made in heaven for your hair.
Curly hair rule number one: Invest in a microfibre towel to keep your curls soft, happy and healthy. These bad boys will minimise frizz and breakage while quickly absorbing the water from your hair, allowing it to dry quicker.
Curly hair rule number two: Always use one of the best sulphate-free shampoo to avoid stripping your curls dry. They foam less, but they’re better for you in the long run.
Then, be sure to make moisture the number one priority in the rest of your routine, to ensure your curls are nourished and in tip-top condition, 24/7. Argan oil is your friend.
From leave-in conditioners to the best hair masks, shampoos, hair serum and styling products we’ve got your curls completely covered with the best and most highly recommended curly hair products.
Ori Lifestyle Khalila Oil, £36, Selfridges
This high-concentrate hair oil is designed to strengthen hair and keep frizz at bay. From sealing in moisture with a quick scrunch to a hot oil treatment, you can use the oil in loads of different ways. That’s not all, the combination of essential oils, broccoli seed, and a mixture of vitamins means the product nourishes your scalp and skin too.
Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Strawberry and Mint Shampoo, £4.50, Boots
The first Bio:Renew range was launched back in 2017 and it has just had a re-vamp. The new formulas are free from silicone, vegan, recyclable and cruelty free. That’s as well as being as hydrating, purifying and volumising as the original release. Oh, and the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew had sprinkled their magic on the scent too.
Airfro 00.3 DFY Curl Refresh, £14.94, Feel Unique
Airfro is a gender-neutral hair care brand that is specifically designed for fitness fanatics. This simple spray is perfect for between gym sessions when your coils and curls need a boost. The Aloe-Vera based formula is infused with grapefruit extract and lavender. These ingredients work their magic when it comes to reducing trapped odours and stopping your scalp from itching.
Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Towel, £30, Space NK
Inspired by the sports fabrics that wick sweat and moisture from the skin, Aquis founder Britta Cox created a towel that drew water from hair in the same way. Breakage is significantly reduced and over time you'll notice your hair is shinier and healthier looking with much less frizz about the place. Genius.
Got a lot of curls about the place? Opt for the long hair version to ensure all your hair is covered.
Bumble and Bumble Curl Moisturising Shampoo, £23.20, Feelunique
Sulphate-free formulas that won't dry out your hair (and make it flat and frizzy in the process) are essential in the quest for healthy curls. BB's gives hair a good old deep clean with a silky formula that doesn't strip hair of all life and lustre, leaving it perfectly cleansed for your follow-up conditioner or mask.
Sachajuan Curl Treatment, £27, Cult Beautyhttps://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6414&awinaffid=81902&clickref=MarieClaire&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cultbeauty.co.uk%2Fsachajuan-curl-treatment.html
A treatment mask is a great way to seal in moisture for hair that's prone to dryness. Sachajuan's entire curl range is a must-have, but the treatment especially leaves curls soft, springy and shiny.
Maria Nila True Soft Argan Oil, £19.84, Sally Beauty
If you want a sleeker, smoother finish to your curls then this oil will sort you out. With 100% vegan ingredients and no sulphates or parabens (which can contribute to breakage) this oil is suitable for both loose ringlets and afro hair. Apply before using heat for extra protection, or use as a leave-in treatment to keep your curls soft all day.
Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Hair Mask, £14.04, Amazon
This is one of the best curly hair products we've used. Also known as a ‘deep conditioner’ the Shea Moisture hair masques can be incorporated into your weekly wash routine after shampooing and conditioning your hair as normal. Leave on for 5-20 minutes and then follow-up with a leave-in product or oil for extra curl definition. (FYI: Shea Moisture also do an amazing leave-in conditioner, and when combined will leave your hair super-soft for days).
T3 Cura Luxe Dryer, £245, Space NK
Using a hair dryer is necessary if you don't have the time (or patience) for air drying, but can cause frizz and flyaways galore no matter how hard you try. The shine and anti-frizz technology in T3's Cura Luxe dryer is impressive stuff but, more importantly, it works. Boasting five different heat settings and an automatic shut-off, my hair thankfully doesn't look like a giant tumbleweed after a blow drying session. Winner!
Only Curls Hydrating Curl Creme, £16, onlycurls.com
Curls are notorious for being on the dry side, as it's harder for the natural oils to make their way down the hair shaft than with straight hair. Packed with vitamins and fatty acids, your thirsty hair will drink this nutritive curl creme up like a tall glass of water on a hot day.