This 70s-Inspired Shaggy Bob Is Summer's 'It' Girl Cut

It's well and truly the year of the bob. This year, we have seen countless iterations of the classic cut—from the "purdy" to the "riviera bob", but this latest trending look, which is a loose shaggy bob, may just be my favourite.

The style has its roots in the 70s, when some of the world's most famous front women—think Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, and Suzi Quatro—pulled it off with real aplomb. Today, it's unfussy and has a certain joie de vivre that just looks good on everyone, from Selena Gomez to Jenna Ortega.

As Stephen Buller from London's first sustainable salon group, Buller and Rice tells me: "It’s that perfect balance of cool and casual... A little undone, a little rock ’n’ roll, but still soft and wearable enough for everyday life. Think Jane Fonda’s rebellious fringe meets Alexa Chung on a low-maintenance day."

A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) A photo posted by on

What is the 70's shaggy bob?

"What sets this shaggy bob apart from other bob variations is its texture," explains Stephen. "It takes the structure of a traditional bob but with choppier layers, wispy ends, and volume at the crown that feels like you’ve just come back from Glastonbury, not the salon. It’s intentionally imperfect, which, ironically, makes it look more effortless than anything too 'done.' It has slightly chaotic energy that says, ‘I’ve got great hair, I just don’t need to talk about it’. Plus, it lets your natural texture do most of the work."

A post shared by Alexa Chung (@alexachung) A photo posted by on

Who does the shaggy bob suit?

As the hairstylist explains, this look is especially well-suited to those who favour styles that grow out beautifully. "The shaggy bob softens the jawline and brings subtle volume and shape around the face. Whether you’re working with waves, curls, or something in between, it’s incredibly adaptable. For finer hair types, carefully placed layers and a bit of clever styling can create the illusion of fullness, while thicker hair benefits from the removal of bulk, giving the shape more air and life."

For textured hair, Stephen adds, cutting curl-by-curl on dry hair is key, so the stylist can see how the shape falls naturally. The result is a bob that maintains its bounce and integrity, while still giving that effortless, lived-in edge.

If you're heading to the salon to get the chop, ask for a soft bob with plenty of texture around the crown and face. Stephen adds: "A gentle fringe or curtain bang often completes the look, giving it that nod to the 70s without going full retro. The most important thing is to ask for a cut that works with your natural texture, not against it."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

How to style the shaggy bob at home

Styling this kind of bob at home couldn't be easier, says the stylist. In fact, it's the rare cut that looks better when it's not overly styled.

Stephen recommends doing a quick rough dry or using a diffuser with a spritz of Davines' This is A Sea Salt Spray, and giving it a little tousle with your fingers. For those with waves or curls, he likes Davines' Love Curl Cream, which adds definition and softness without flattening the volume. A curl-building serum, next, gives hold and bounce without the crunch.

For those with finer or straight hair, Davines' This Is A Volume Boosting Mousse at the roots, pre-blow dry delivers light, lasting lift. And if you’re after that second-day texture (arguably when this style looks its best), Davines' This Is A Dry Texturizer is a Buller and Rice hero product, which adds body and grit while keeping the look airy and moveable. Finally, finish with a hairspray of your choice if you want a bit of shape without losing that perfectly dishevelled charm. "The trick is in the cut and the products. Once you’ve nailed those, the styling is practically hands-off," Stephen adds.