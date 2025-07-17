This Year, I Vowed to Get to the Root of My Dry, Dehydrated Hair—These Filtered Shower Heads Have Made All the Difference

I've said it before and I'll say it again, but this year I'm not interested in quick fixes—I want to nourish (and let's be honest, heal) my hair, skin and nails from the inside out. That doesn't mean that I won't continue testing out fun new releases, but I'm more focused on long-term health, largely to save myself time in the future.

For hair, this literally meant getting to the root of the issue. Sure, we can control what products we use and how much heat we apply, but it's harder to change the water we wash it with. There's soft water and then there's hard water, and living in London often means the latter. Hard water is full of minerals like calcium and magnesium, which can leave a film on strands, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate and thus leaving it dehydrated. So, in a bid to improve the quality of my very long, thick and dry hair, I tested out the gamut of filtered shower heads on the market. Here's how I got on.

Hello Klean Shower Head 2.0

This was the first filtered shower head I was drawn to, thanks to the chic design, which comes in beige, black and chrome colour-ways. It's incredibly easy to install, only taking the one minute advertised, and each filter lasts around 50 washes. It works using a two-step circular filtration system, which reduces unwanted metals from the water by 90 per cent, including copper, iron, lead, as well as chlorine and impurities, in a bid to prevent your hair and skin from feeling dry, irritated or otherwise facing damaging buildup.

As well as this, it claims to double water pressure from the first use, and as such cuts water use by 25 per cent. I did indeed notice that the water pressure was much stronger immediately, and eventually, over time, I noticed that my hair felt smoother and was less prone to frizz. I've also always had dry, sensitive skin and struggled with eczema in the past, and I have noticed that my skin feels softer and generally less tight straight after stepping out of the shower. However, the brand notes that added benefits—like colour protection for dyed hair—may take time to materialise, so watch this space.

PICKI NIKI Filter Shower Head

Billed as the latest K-beauty tech for your hair, PICKI NIKI's filtered shower head is much like the Hello Klean offering in that it offers easy, fuss-free installation, which requires no adaptor. It also claims to increase water pressure by 200 per cent, thus saving 35 per cent.

There are some differences, however, namely, a vitamin C gel filter that enriches the water with collagen and glycerin to reduce skin irritation, redness, and protect the skin barrier, as well as soften hair. It works in two parts: first, by filtering the sediment in the handle, to trap rust, dirt and large particles from the water, and secondly, the gel filter binds to and prevents minerals, including calcium and magnesium, from sticking to your skin and hair—by and by neutralising the chlorine by 100 per cent.

What sold me was that it was independently clinically tested and certified in South Korea and the United States. And sure enough, within two uses, I noticed that my skin wasn't so irritated after my hot showers, and my hair was silky and smooth to the touch, with noticeably less frizz.

Jolie Skin Co Filtered Shower Head

Jolie Skin Co Filtered Shower Head £143.49 at Healf

Priced at £143.49, this is the most expensive of the bunch. Like the others, it removes chlorine, heavy metals and other contaminants from tap water, and while it does not clog or reduce water pressure, it does not boost it.

Jolie Skin Co's offering does, however, have a lot of backing. Its filter contains a blend of KDF-55 and Calcium Sulfite that not only surpasses NSF-177 certifications but has also undergone rigorous testing by several third-party labs. And the claims are pretty bold: after testing, 81 per cent of people reported less hair shedding, 60 per cent less frizz, 97 per cent noticed a reduction in dry skin after four weeks, and most interestingly, 71 per cent reported a reduction in acne after four weeks. While I need more time to glean whether this does indeed help with breakouts, I have noticed that my hair and skin look a lot shinier and feel more nourished generally. It's also very simple to install, and from the packaging to the technical components, it really does feel like a safe pair of hands.

The replacement filter, which needs to be replaced every 90 days, costs £29 as a one-time purchase, and £27 on a subscribe and save package.