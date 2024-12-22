I have fine, flat hair – these blow dry sprays have boosted my volume tenfold
Aim one of these spritzes at your roots and prepare to be amazed
I have always had relatively fine, flat hair. I've been told there's 'a lot of it', but that doesn't really help the fact I have zero volume. Getting my hands on a Dyson Airwrap greatly helped, allowing me to achieve salon-worthy blow-dries from home, but without the right products, it only goes so far.
This is why I started on my journey to find the ultimate volume-boosting blow dry sprays that will lift my strands from the roots. An efficacious spray can make all the difference at the styling stage post-wash. Designed to be used on damp hair, most of these should be directed at the roots of hair in order to build volume that will stick.
Here are the eight best blow dry sprays that have vastly improved my at-home styling.
A post shared by REBECCA FEARN (Bec/B) 🌈 (@beautyandtheb)
A photo posted by on
1. LIVING PROOF Full Volume & Root-Lifting Spray
LIVING PROOF Full Volume & Root-Lifting Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is hands down one of the very best blowdry sprays I've ever used. You spritz this from the roots of your hair all the way down to the tips, then blowdry with either a hair dryer and round brush, hot brush or a multi-styler, like the Dyson Airwrap. Not only does it add incredible volume, it also has built-in heat protection, meaning more bang for your buck.
2. Larry King Haircare Volumizing Hair Mist
Larry King Haircare Volumizing Hair Mist
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Perhaps the most boujee-feeling of the bunch, you can tell this has been created by renowned hair stylist Larry King. Not only is the packaging luxe (I adore the weighty glass bottle), the product inside delivers on all fronts. This mist is designed to be sprayed at the roots and crown of hair to create volume, while also scenting hair delicately with notes of rosemary, pine needles, lavender, jasmine and violet. Delicious.
3. amika Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout Spray
amika Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm a big Amika fan so was not surprised its volume spray was another great addition to my collection. First, the scents the brand uses in its products are phenomenal, so if that's important to you, this is a brilliant option. Then there's the fact this delivers crunch-free volume for all hair types, while omega 7, fatty acids and antioxidant-rich vitamins protect and nourish in the background.
4. Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray
Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Color Wow's volume-boosting mousse is a bestseller, and this spray has certainly followed in its footsteps. It harnesses the power of elastomers, which create a 'spring' at the roots to build body, all through an invisible formula that also provides UV and heat protection. As well as being used as a blow-dry spray, it can also be sprayed onto dry hair.
5. Oribe Maximista Spray
Oribe Maximista Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Oribe's was the first ever volume spray I tried years ago back at uni. And let me tell you, if a look that screams 'volume, body and hold' is your goal, this is actually incredible at delivering results. You only need a little to achieve a beautiful blow dry, and it's best to spray on sparingly at the roots anyway as it can feel a little sticky when used in excess. It also provides thermal protection, and is designed to be used on damp hair making it perfect pre-heat styling.
6. Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Superlift Volumising Spray
Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Superlift Volumising Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For root lift and that signature Hair By Sam McKnight scent, you'll want to snap this up in an instant. As well as building body and volume, Cool Girl Superlift Volumising Spray works brilliantly in tandem with the brand's Cool Girl Texture Mist to create an effortless finish that makes blow-dried hair feel modern rather than dated.
7. John Frieda Volume Lift Fine to Full Blow Out Styling Spray
John Frieda Volume Lift Fine to Full Blow Out Styling Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For a drugstore buy that won't break the bank (but will build volume), John Frieda's is a great option. The heat-activated spray is a part of the brand's 'Volume Lift' range, and works super well when used with the shampoo and conditioner from the same line.
8. L'Oréal Professionnel TECNI.ART Art Volume Lift Force 3 Mousse Spray
L'Oréal Professionnel TECNI.ART Art Volume Lift Force 3 Mousse Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you have fine hair and your concern is that a volume spray will weigh strands down and thus, be counterproductive, let me introduce you to L'Oréal Professionnel's offering. Seen backstage at almost every fashion show, this is the hair stylist's blowdry spray of choice. This unique mousse spray makes fast work of flat roots, while feeling completely featherlight and undetectable in hair afterwards. Smart.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
I've spent my career analysing wellness trends - trust me, these 14 workouts, health hacks and supplements will go viral in 2025
Wellness isn't going anywhere next year.
By Ally Head
-
Chi ball workouts are trending as *the* way to improve core strength - 7 a trainer teaches that you can do from home
A powerhouse of a home workout.
By Anna Bartter
-
My Life in… Music with Jada Pollock
Meet Jada Pollock, music manager and visionary entrepreneur
By Sharnade George
-
'Tis the season for dry, flaky and cracked skin—I rely on one of these 7 hydrating face masks to get me through
These are my favourite hardworking masks
By Tori Crowther
-
My lipstick collection is extensive—trust me that these are the 8 best matte options money can buy
Long-lasting, non-drying formulas right this way
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
After years using aerosols, I'm now a total convert to powder dry shampoos—here's why
Precise application
By Rebecca Fearn
-
After testing 100s of launches this year, beauty editors deem these 11 best make-up buys of the year
Consider this the must-try make-up hall of fame, 2024 edition
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Celebrities and royals swear by this facialist for glowing skin—her line of products are just as good for adding radiance at home
Professional results without a trip to the clinic
By Mica Ricketts
-
I have oily skin and I’ve just tested the 8 best matte foundations for great coverage and longevity—without the shine
They leave skin even, but never dull
By Mica Ricketts
-
This expert-approved mask is my tried-and-tested one-way ticket to the softest ever hair
A fantastic formula
By Tori Crowther
-
I just found the longest-wearing eyeshadow—it's the *only* one I've tried that stays put all night long
Maximum sparkle, minimal effort
By Mica Ricketts