These Genderless Fragrances Are by Far the Most Complimented and Sophisticated in My Collection
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I can spend hours upon hours getting ready, but I will never feel prepared to leave the house without several spritzes of fragrance on. The scent I choose sets the tone for the day, so my collection has to be prepared for every eventuality. Although I adore a fresh jasmine or gourmand vanilla perfume for women when the time is right, I definitely reach for my genderless fragrances more than any others.
I'm talking smoky, fresh, aquatic, woody, musky, and rich scents that are perfectly unisex. They provide me with a level of sophistication—and a feeling that I'm wearing something much more distinctive than everyone else. I also seem to get the most compliments when I've spritzed them versus a more expected floral perfume.
If you like to share fragrances with your partner or want to elevate your own collection, I guarantee any of these will become your new most worn and most talked about perfumes.
Best genderless fragrances
I'm a sucker for marine perfumes, and this is one of the very best. I bought it for my boyfriend for his birthday, and it's my favourite fragrance he wears—and I steal it frequently. With woody base notes and top notes of aquatic accord, aldehydes, and juniper, it smells like a sunny beach day with added depth. It also lasts impressively well.
Meet my most complimented perfume of all time. Each and every time I spritz this, I get comments from multiple people about how good I smell. It's a woody scent with ginger, nutmeg and juniper berry notes, but I'd say it comes off stronger with the base notes of sandalwood, iris, and amber. It has a distinctly clean finish but with no soapy-ness, so it's the ideal everyday spritz that will be unlike anything else in your collection.
Black Orchid is a rich scent that I always turn to for evening wear. It's floral but slightly smoky, so there's no powdery-ness that might make it too sweet. With notes of black truffle, bergamot, black plum, patchouli, and noir gourmand accord, it has a maturity that lends itself to nighttime. This is another one I share with my boyfriend, and it smells just as good on both of us.
I've previously raved about L'Objet's Blindfold perfume, and it remains one of my most worn. It's a warm, musky skin scent infused with creamy tonka bean, but without any sweetness. It feels familiar yet elevated, and there's nothing else in my collection quite like it.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.