These Genderless Fragrances Are by Far the Most Complimented and Sophisticated in My Collection

I can spend hours upon hours getting ready, but I will never feel prepared to leave the house without several spritzes of fragrance on. The scent I choose sets the tone for the day, so my collection has to be prepared for every eventuality. Although I adore a fresh jasmine or gourmand vanilla perfume for women when the time is right, I definitely reach for my genderless fragrances more than any others.

I'm talking smoky, fresh, aquatic, woody, musky, and rich scents that are perfectly unisex. They provide me with a level of sophistication—and a feeling that I'm wearing something much more distinctive than everyone else. I also seem to get the most compliments when I've spritzed them versus a more expected floral perfume.

If you like to share fragrances with your partner or want to elevate your own collection, I guarantee any of these will become your new most worn and most talked about perfumes.

Best genderless fragrances