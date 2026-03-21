These Genderless Fragrances Are by Far the Most Complimented and Sophisticated in My Collection

Find your new signature scent

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I can spend hours upon hours getting ready, but I will never feel prepared to leave the house without several spritzes of fragrance on. The scent I choose sets the tone for the day, so my collection has to be prepared for every eventuality. Although I adore a fresh jasmine or gourmand vanilla perfume for women when the time is right, I definitely reach for my genderless fragrances more than any others.

I'm talking smoky, fresh, aquatic, woody, musky, and rich scents that are perfectly unisex. They provide me with a level of sophistication—and a feeling that I'm wearing something much more distinctive than everyone else. I also seem to get the most compliments when I've spritzed them versus a more expected floral perfume.

If you like to share fragrances with your partner or want to elevate your own collection, I guarantee any of these will become your new most worn and most talked about perfumes.

Best genderless fragrances

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.