The Fragrances That Make Our Partners Instantly Irresistible

Our sense of smell has a unique ability to entice us. It can make our mouths water and draw us in almost magnetically. On the other hand, of course, it can just as easily repel us, prompting an instinctive recoil. It’s one of the reasons why we put so much thought into choosing a signature fragrance for ourselves. It should be morish and alluring, with a narrative that speaks to your personality. It also has to be a scent you want to surround yourself with all day long, and ideally, one that elicits the same response in others. Because, let’s be honest, fragrance is as much for you as it is for the people around you—especially your partner.

But rather than focus on what our partners might want us to smell like, we are more interested in making them smell irresistible, for our own olfactory pleasure. After all, nothing triggers the ick faster than an overbearing or predictable fragrance choice. Here, the MC editors share the fragrances that make their partners smell irresistible, should you be in need of a little inspiration.

Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Le Labo Violette 30 Eau De Parfum £172 at Selfridges "Le Labo’s perfumes have always been synonymous with sensuality for me. Whether you love it or are over it, their iconic Santal 33 was perhaps one of the sexiest scents ever. But these days, I find something more understated irresistible—enter the brand’s newest scent: Violette 30. If you like Another 13’s enveloping, warm musk, you’ll love this fragrance—opening with a strong burst of aldehydes, violet, rose and white tea, there’s a smoky edge from the cedar, saffron and guiac wood. It smells deeply familiar and lived in—like freshly rumpled sheets in a candle-lit room. It’s sensual, intimate and exactly what you’d want a lover to smell like."

Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Vilhelm Parfumerie Morning Chess Eau De Parfum £145 at Libert "Every time my partner wears Vilhelm Parfumerie Morning Chess, I do a double take, instinctively leaning closer for a deeper inhale. It has the ability to instantly captivate me, almost like a switch being flipped in my brain. Maybe it's the complex but crisp mix of bergamot, Tuscan leather, galbanum and black amber that's radiant and mysterious in equal measure. Or maybe it's because he's been wearing it for nearly as long as I've known him, and the scent carries echoes of our younger, intoxicating days. Either way, there's no other scent I'd rather smell on him."

Dionne Brighton, Social Media Editor

Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 Eau De Parfum £170 at Space NK "The fragrance I love on my girlfriend is Portofino ’97, which is ironic, because it usually means she’s dipped into my collection and claimed one of my three signature scents for herself, which I hate… but sharing is caring, I guess. Anything Victoria Beckham Beauty is immediately chic in my opinion, but Portofino ’97 is the epitome of crazy, sexy, cool. Ever since I started wearing it, I feel like I embody that energy with one spritz. It’s always my go-to date night scent, and now it’s my girlfriend’s too. As much as it pains me to admit it, it smells just as incredible on her. Easily the sexiest fragrance out there, in my opinion."

Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Rabanne Rabanne 1 Million Eau De Toilette 50ml £52.80 at Boots "At the beginning of my relationship with my husband, one of his relatives bought him a bottle of Rabanne 1 Million for Christmas. He wore it every day at the start of our courtship. I associate this scent with those heady days when you can't keep your hands off each other. I was intoxicated by him, but I was just as taken with this fragrance. I'm not at all surprised, it has some of my favourite notes—tuberose, amber, leather and musk. His scent tastes have evolved (and dare I say it matured) since then, but one whiff of this and I'm 20 again in bed with my crush."

Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 Eau De Parfum £172 at Cult Beauty "As cliché as it is, I still get a rush of nostalgic emotion whenever my husband re-wears his wedding scent, Le Labo’s Matcha 26. Creamy, earthy, and timelessly fresh, it instantly takes me back to the day and makes me relive wedding day bliss. As with Le Labo’s fragrances, this skin scent is very subtle, so it never feels overly commanding or overwhelming when it lingers after a hug. Plus, it’s unisex, so I can confirm I’ve snuck one or two (or 20) spritzes on myself."