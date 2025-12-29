Missed Out On a Salon Nail Appointment? These Festive Press-On Designs Are Here To Save The Day

Press-on nails are perhaps more popular than they've ever been. With in-salon prices being sky high and worries over gel nail polish ingredients, it makes sense that more of us are returning to the humble press-on.

They're also popular across multiple generations; whilst Millennials and Gen Xers have always been fans, Gen Z and Gen Alpha are all getting on board, often favouring them because of affordability and safety. Many brands have also put in the work to make press-ons more environmentally friendly, using less plastic and more sustainable packaging.

Molly Romah, Lead Nail Technician at Chillhouse, credits several reasons for their rising popularity. "Press-ons are a major time saver; you can go from bare nails to a full, designed set in just 15 minutes, and for a fraction of the cost of a salon appointment," she comments.

With this in mind, it makes sense that there are ample festive designs to choose from. At this time of year, it can be notoriously difficult to secure a nail appointment in the lead up to Christmas, and then between Christmas and New Year, particularly if you don't live in a big city. So if you've missed out, fear not: it's easy to achieve salon-worthy finishes and cute nail art with a simple online order.

As for application and longevity, Romah has the best tips: "It all starts with choosing the right size," she says. "If you fall between sizes, pick the larger one and file the base so it fits more snugly."

She continues: "Buff both your natural nail and the press-on so the glue can grip all the little crevices for a stronger hold. Use a good amount of glue and let it get slightly tacky before adhering the nail."

The following are some of the most fun (and chic) festive press-on designs around right now.

The best festive press-on nails