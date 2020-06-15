The best white dresses to invest in this season

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect summer staple than the little white dress – well, perhaps a good linen piece. Basically the summer version of its little black dress counterpart, it has become the go-to option, whether you’re going to work, jetting off on holiday (oh, to dream), or hosting a socially-distanced BBQ in your back garden.

Designers have embraced the trend for the spring/summer 2020 season, and the catwalk was awash with dreamy cream gowns, from Khaite at New York Fashion Week, to Victoria Beckham at London Fashion Week, LOEWE in Milan and Valentino and Chloe in Paris. Keep scrolling to find out how to wear the white dress trend and where to shop the best white dresses.

White summer dresses

There are so many excellent dress trends this summer, starting with the romantic one that went viral at last September’s fashion week. This one is especially distinguishable by its dreamy-ness, often involving puff sleeves, a full skirt, and a pretty embroidered motif or ethereal floaty fabric – those who love this style are also encouraged to embrace the prairie dress.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for minimalism this season, as the 90s slip dress is still going strong, with the subtle update of thicker straps and a square neckline this time round.

White party dresses

Party-perfect white dresses are on the rise, especially for brides looking to carry on with the bridal theme for events surrounding their wedding. There again, there are styles to suit all tastes, from feathers, balloon sleeves and embellishments for the maximalists, to slinky satin and perfect tailoring for the minimalists.

Elegant white dresses

For daytime dressing that is entirely office-appropriate, do consider the humble white shirt dress. Yes, it’s not the most exciting option, but contemporary brands such as Bondi Born and Bouguessa are really adding a modern spin on this tailored style. Do also look at white linen dresses, which are great on holiday worn with flat sandals or wedges, or in the city paired with strappy sandals or chunky flip flops.

Shop my edit of the best white dresses below.