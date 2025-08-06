I Gave Up On Gels Years Ago—The Nude Base Coat Is The Key To A Timeless And Elegant Manicure

We're in the midst of a nail revolution. Kind of. There was a time when I would have felt uneasy about leaving the house without having my nails done. But after years of regular appointments (every three weeks to be exact), getting my gels removed and then reapplied, my nails were so weak they practically collapsed under the weight. I took a break a couple of years ago and have never looked back. I now get the occasional gel manicure, but that's normally for a holiday or a special occasion. I'm not alone; my colleague, Beauty Editor Nessa Humayun, has also been on a nail health journey and spends a lot less time at the nail salon. We've both made the decision to pull back from soft gels and instead embrace regular polish. She recently fell in love with the Hermès Les Mains collection, whereas I've taken a different route.

I'm not one for the latest nail trends (don't even talk to me about nail art), I prefer to a classic look. Typically, I like pillar box red, burgundy or, my absolute favourite, glossy pale pink. This year's flurry of beautiful, pared-back nude looks—from soap nails to the naked manicure—is right up my street. And I have found the quick and easy way to achieve this chic look from home, using the best nude base coats.

I've collected plenty over the years in my role as a beauty editor, and they have become an essential part of my beauty routine. Ranging from the prettiest pinks to colour-correcting nudes, these muted shades help to elongate the fingers to create a naturally flawless look. I truly believe that a couple of layers of a nude base coat worn alone gives you the most beautiful, clean and timeless manicure. It's low-maintenance luxury, which is the very best kind.

What makes a really good base coat?

Alongside the traditional role of priming the nail before polish, base coats in 2025 are overachievers, and many of them are formulated with ingredients that treat the nail and promote healthy nail care.

"A great base coat is one that smooths out any ridges on the nails," says Georgia Rae, an international manicurist. "This creates an even canvas and, when paired with a high-shine top coat, gives that juicy, plump finish." She's a big fan of Chanel's La Base Camélia, which just happens to be one of my favourites too.

Julia Diogo, one of Bio Sculpture's top techs, agrees with Rae and says that a great base coat is the secret to a flawless manicure. "It grips your colour for longer wear and protects your nails from staining, especially with rich or pigmented shades. I always go for one packed with nail-loving ingredients too."

What's the difference between nude and clear base coats?

In my opinion nude base coats are far superior, because I love to wear them alone. But there was a time when you could only get a clear one. "Both protect the nail and help your manicure last longer," says Diogo. "But a nude base coat can provide a more natural-looking manicure if worn on its own or can add extra pigment if you would like to use a nude polish on top." She likens a nude base coat to a tinted moisturiser in the way that it blurs out imperfections.

What's the difference between a nude base coat and a nude nail polish?

Why use a nude base coat when there are hundreds of perfectly fine nude polishes on the market? According to Rae, it's all about the sheer finish and how it evens out the nail whilst enhancing the natural tone. There's also the added bonus of the strengthening ingredients, which you wouldn't get in a polish.

Shop the best nude base coats

1. Nails Inc Back to Life Recovery Treatment and Base Coat

Nails Inc Back to Life Recovery Treatment and Base Coat £15 at Lookfantastic A beautiful peachy nude that's formulated with hydrating oils. Perfect if you've overdone it on the gels recently and perhaps haven't been removing them properly.

2. Margaret Dabbs Pure Nails Nail Strengthening Treatment

Margaret Dabbs Pure Nails Nail Strengthening Treatment £16 at John Lewis If you have weak or brittle nails, this is a super strengthener that just happens to come in the most perfect pink. One coat gives clean-girl minimalism, two coats give power gloss.

3. Dior Base Vernis

Dior Base Vernis £29 at Sephora One of the most well-known nude base coats on the market. This is BB nails in a bottle. Apply this alongside the brand's iconic Crème Abricot cuticle cream and you will have the healthiest nail beds around.

4. Essie Good As New Nail Perfector

Essie Good As New Nail Perfector £10.99 at Lookfantastic If you yearn for more colour, Essie's Good As New Nail Perfector fits the bill. This is like a concealer for the nails that works with all skin tones.

5. Hermès Les Mains Enamel Base Coat

Hermès Les Mains Enamel Base Coat £46 at Cult Beauty As you'd expect from Hermès, the packaging of its nail collection is chic, but that doesn't mean that what inside doesn't cut it. This gives 'your nails but better' every single time.

6. Chanel La Base Camélia

Chanel La Base Camélia £30 at Chanel Hand's down my favourite base coat around. Yes, it's a little more expensive than the others, but every time I wear it I'm asked where I got my gels done. It's glossy, it's perfectly nude, it's timeless.