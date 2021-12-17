Best GHD straighteners as ranked by a beauty editor

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Not sure which GHD styler is right for you? We've got you covered

If I had a pound for every time a friend told me they had a pair of GHD hair straighteners on their Christmas list, I’d be sunning myself in St. Barts with all of the celebrities this December. (Covid-permitting, of course.) It’s because the brand’s straighteners are iconic, they’re some of the best hair straighteners on the market. But with quite a few different styles now available, which are the best GHD straighteners?

The British beauty brand launched its first pair of straighteners in 2001, which were sold exclusively in salons. Since then the brand and its tools have gone from strength to strength and it soon became one of the fastest-growing companies in the world. Not only are they loved across the globe by professional stylists, but they’re still the number one choice for at-home styling. The brand has won countless awards and each year the technology advances and the stylers get smarter and smarter.

There are stylers to suit every need and preference – whether you’re looking to style your hair in a certain way or need a hair type-specific tool, there’s something for everyone. So let me take you through each one…

I’ve looked at everything from plate width and weight to cord length and price. Let’s find you the best GHD straighteners to add to your Christmas list this year.

Best GHD straighteners: Quicklinks

Best GHD straighteners ranked

1. GHD Platinum+ Styler

The Platinum+ Styler is hands down the best GHD straightener. It’s clever, it’s effective and it does so much more than straighten. Yes, it’s on the pricey side, but the plates are specifically designed so that they are constantly monitoring your hair so as not to overheat and cause any damage. It also features some whizzy technology that scans your hair at regular intervals, looking at things like hair thickness. The smooth ceramic plates allow you to curl your hair in lots of different ways, meaning you can create a range of looks with just this one tool.

We spoke to Zoe Irwin, GHD’s Global Ambassador, who said that the Platinum+ Styler is one of her favourite ones to use. “It’s the best that you can get. It will give you incredible shine and it glides through the hair really beautifully. For people that are continually styling their hair, always go for Platinum+.”

PLATES Ceramic-coated

HEAT SETTINGS 1x (185°C)

CORD LENGTH 2.7m

2. GHD Original IV Hair Straightener

If you’re after a reliable everyday hair straightener then this is the one for you. The GHD Original Straightener is the perfect choice for someone looking for a straightforward way to straighten and curl their hair. It contains all the features that we love about GHD, including the automatic sleep mode, 30 second heat up time and optimum styling temperature of 185°C. The slim plates are great for creating defined curls or a smooth, high-shine finish.

PLATES Ceramic-coated

HEAT SETTINGS 1x (185°C)

CORD LENGTH 2.7m

3. GHD Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener

GHD Unplugged Cordless Styler, £299 | Lookfantastic View Deal For those of us who are constantly on the go, the GHD Cordless Hair Straightener means you can have salon-worthy hair no matter where your day might take you. Promising the same performance as a full-sized GHD straightener while weighing 35% lighter, this miniature version provides 20 minutes of styling so that you can touch up your look when needed. Due to the styling time, this straightener may be more suited to those with short to medium hairstyles. The USB-C charging cable means it can be charged anywhere from your car to a plane or even a laptop, and it comes with a handy heat-resistant carry case. PLATES Ceramic-coated HEAT SETTINGS 1x (185°C) CORD LENGTH N/A

4. GHD Gold Hair Straightener

GHD Gold Hair Straightener, was £149 now £126.65 | Amazon View Deal If you love creating effortless waves and curls, but don’t fancy having to buy a separate curling wand, then the GHD Gold Hair Straightener is definitely the one for you. With its sleek design and rounded barrel, this hair tool was made with curling in mind. It has a 25 second heat up time and a super lightweight feel, so you can create a range of looks in little to no time at all. Need we say more? Speaking about the GHD Gold Styler, Zoe Irwin said: “I love Gold because the plate of it is very slightly different so it gets a bit more of a kick. So if I’m doing a particularly waved look, Gold is really fantastic.” PLATES Ceramic-coated HEAT SETTINGS 1x (185°C) CORD LENGTH 2.7m

5. GHD Max Hair Straightener

GHD Max Hair Straightener, was £179 now £152.15 | Amazon View Deal For those with thick and frizzy hair, look no further than the GHD Max Hair Straightener. This styler features 70% larger plates than the original styler, with two new generation heat sensors for consistent heat distribution. The Max Straightener allows you to smooth larger sections at a time, meaning you no longer have to spend hours trying to tame those unruly locks. PLATES Ceramic-coated HEAT SETTINGS 1x (185°C) CORD LENGTH 2.7m

6. GHD Mini Hair Straightener