These are best curling wands and tongs to transform your locks

Whilst your best hair straighteners are key to that sleek and smooth do, the best curling wands and tongs are your go-tos for beautiful tousled hair. The trouble is there are so many to choose from and it’s tricky to work out exactly which one will do what you want it to.

The thing you need to know is what you want your hair to look like, so you can know what to look for from your curling wand. Take a look at our round up of curly hairstyles if you’re in need of a little inspiration.

Best curling wands and tongs: shape of the barrel

There are typically three different types or shapes of curling tools, each one creates a different shape in your hair.

Straight

This is the most common of curlers – it’s the same width along the entire barrel meaning that your curls will also be the same from root to tip. If you’re after a more classic look, then look for a straight barrel.

Tapered

If you’re after a more natural and relaxed curl, then the tapered tool is the one for you. Using this means that the curl will be tighter at the root, getting looser as it gets down to the ends.

Bubble

This is the strangest looking curling wand – if we’re honest it looks like something quite different to a curler, which is probably why they’re not as common. A bubble-shaped wand creates super loose waves – something a little more beachy than a done do.

Barrel size

The width of the barrel is important, because that will determine the look you’re after.

< 20mm

The thinner the wand the tighter the curl. If you’re after a disco, Studio 54 look then keep an eye out for one of these. Think Kate Moss on her 30th birthday.

20mm – 32mm

These widths create your classic, well defined, polished looking curls. If you want your hair too look as close to perfect and as far away from a festival as possible, then look no further.

32mm >

Large barrel curlers are the way to go if you’re after gorgeous, super-smooth bouncy waves. Brand-wise, ghd and Cloud Nine are high up there on our wish list and well worth the investment for their long lasting benefits and salon-worthy finish.

Is a curling wand or a curling tong better?

Is it a wand or is it a tong? In all honesty, both do the very same thing. The difference is a tong has a clamp to hold the hair in place, which makes them a bit better for beginners, whilst the wand doesn’t. So it’s really more about personal preference.

What are the best hair wands and curling tongs?

