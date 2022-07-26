GHD Max hair straightener review: My go-to straighteners for my thick, long hair

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These wide plate hair straighteners gave me salon-worthy results in no time.

Not to be dramatic, but the GHD Max hair straighteners changed my life. In my opinion, they are one of the best GHD hair straighteners you can buy. Why? Let me give you a little backstory…

I’m someone with incredibly thick, relatively long and wavy hair who would always shove it up into a bun before heading out the door, because quite frankly I didn’t have time to spend 30-40 minutes every morning in front of the mirror straightening every strand.

Don’t get me wrong, I was desperate to wear my hair down in a range of styles, but if I wanted to get to work on time, it simply wasn’t an option. (Before you say anything, no I didn’t want to wake up earlier just to tend to my locks.)

So, when I heard about the GHD Max, I was instantly intrigued.

Video you may like:

These hair straighteners have wide plates that are 70% larger than the GHD Original hair straighteners, so that you can style larger sections of hair at one time.

This was like music to my ears, so I knew I had to give them a go. Keep on scrolling for my honest review, alongside all the information you could ever need…

How much do they cost?

GHD hair straighteners are more of an investment, but they are definitely worth it. The Max style retails at £199, however, you can sometimes find some great discounts online.

In fact, you can currently save over £40 over on Lookfantastic, but we’d be quick, as this offer won’t be around for long.

GHD Max Styler, was £199 now £155.20 | Lookfantastic

Straighten your hair in half the time with the Max Styler, fitted with wide plates and heat sensors powered by dual-zone technology that maintain consistent heat distribution from root to tip. View Deal

How easy are they to use?

I won’t lie, these hair straighteners took a little getting used to. Because the plates are so much larger, they can feel a little clunky at first, and I found it tricky to reach the roots of my hair. However, after using them for a couple of days, I started to find them so much easier, and now I would practically consider myself a pro.

My tip? Make sure to section your hair properly to make sure you are straightening from root to tip.

What hair types are they designed for?

These hair straighteners were designed with long, thick and curly hair types in mind. My hair isn’t the longest (yet), but it is very thick and has a natural wave to it.

Although I like to wear it natural from time to time, I also like to straighten and curl it. When using the GHD Max, I managed to straighten all my hair in just 15 minutes. Curling it was just as quick, and I was left with loose, beachy waves. Bliss.

What features do they come with?

The plates

As mentioned previously, these straighteners feature wide plates that are 70% larger than the GHD Original hair straighteners. The ceramic floating plates are super smooth with high gloss coating to help eliminate frizz and provide enhanced shine.

The heat settings

The straighteners reach the optimum styling temperature of 185°C. Any hotter will damage the hair, whereas any cooler and the style will be compromised. They heat up in just 30 seconds, so they are ready to use in no time.

The cord length

The cord is 2.7m long, for easy styling wherever you are.

The technology

They feature dual-zone technology, with two new generation heat sensors instead of one. This means that they control the optimum heat from root to tip for smoother, sleeker and healthier looking hair.

GHD Max hair straightener: The verdict

In summary, the GHD Max hair straightener is one of the best hair straighteners you can buy if you have long, thick or curly hair and are looking for easier ways to style it. They are definitely worth the investment, and even though they take a bit of getting used to, you won’t ever want to go back to normal straighteners again. They even double up as a curling wand. What more could you want?