How to win a Nintendo Switch Lite and some epic Animal Crossing goodies!

Fancy winning a bunch of Animal Crossing goodies? Here’s how to be in with a chance…

It’s competition time – and if you’re an Animal Crossing fan (really, who isn’t?) then this one is for you.

There are four epic prizes up for grabs, including a Nintendo Switch Lite, Isabelle hoodie, a Tom Nook mug and a water bottle featuring a bunch of your favourite characters.

Read on to find out how you can get your hands on this brilliant bundle…

What are the prizes?

First up, there’s the Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Online (3 months), worth £239.99. Epic.

You’ll also receive the Isabelle Hoodie (worth £39.99). Part of the Nintendo Official UK store’s limited edition range, it features Isabelle on the back, and various island residents on the sleeves.

On top of that, there’s the Tom Nook mug (worth 12.99) – and it’s going to become your go-to when you fancy a cuppa.

Last but not least, you’ll also win the Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters water bottle, featuring Tom Nook, Timmy & Tommy, Isabelle and K.K. Slider. Cute.

So, what do you have to do to win?

Simply comment on this Twitter post and share a photo of your best winter outfits created in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with the hashtags #ACNH and #MarieClaireUK. Oh, and don’t forget to be creative!

If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll be contacted via a direct message on Twitter requesting your email address, and all you have to do is sit back and wait for the goodies to arrive.

Good luck!

Terms and Conditions:

By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the competition rules: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/.

The competition opens on 13/01/2021 9:30am GMT and closes 23/01/2021 12:00pm GMT. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified.

Open to all residents of the UK aged 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited (“Future”) and Nintendo.

There will be 1 winner in total entitled to win An Isabelle Hoodie, Tom Nook Mug, Water Bottle,Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) worth £312.96.

This offer is limited to one entry per household.

To enter the competition please comment on the Twitter post. Winner will be contacted by direct message on Twitter with further instructions on how to claim the prize.

Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. The winner will be chosen randomly from all valid entries by Future and shall be notified by email and/or telephone by Future within 14 days of the closing date. If the winner has not responded after 14 days from notification, an alternative winner will be drawn.

The sponsor will deliver the Isabelle Hoodie, Tom Nook Mug, Water Bottle, and Future will deliver the Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months).

Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them.

Future reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited.